DOC NYC shortlist: Best Documentary Feature Oscar preview again?

DOC NYC, America’s largest documentary festival, announced the titles of its annual Short List: Features program on October 18. The Short List represents a selection of films the festival’s programming team considers to be among the year’s top contenders for the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature.

Launched in 2012, the DOC NYC Short List: Features selection has included the eventual Oscar winner nine of the last 10 times, including last year’s champ “Summer of Soul.” The festival also boasts that they screened 44 of the last 50 Oscar-nominated features and in 2021 screened 11 of the 15 films that were named to the academy’s pre-nominees shortlist.

Among this year’s selection is a documentary everyone is watching closely, “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” by Oscar winner for “Citizenfour” Laura Poitras. That film became only the second documentary to ever win the Golden Lion at the Venice International Film Festival and then screened at the New York Film Festival as the centerpiece selection. Three other films were directed by previous Oscar nominees: “The Janes” is co-directed by Tia Lessin who was nominated in 2008 for “Trouble the Water;” “Moonage Daydream” is directed by Brett Morgen who was nominated in 1999 for “On the Ropes;” and, “Retrograde” is directed by Matthew Heineman who was nominated in 2015 for “Cartel Land.”

The full 2022 selection for the DOC NYC Short List: Features:

ALL THAT BREATHES

Dir: Shaunak Sen (Sideshow/Submarine Deluxe/HBO Documentary Films)

Winner of prizes at Cannes and Sundance, All That Breathes follows two brothers in New Delhi dedicated to caring for birds.

ALL THE BEAUTY AND THE BLOODSHED

Dir: Laura Poitras (NEON/Participant/HBO Documentary Films)

Oscar-winning director Laura Poitras (Citizenfour) profiles artist and activist Nan Goldin as she leads protests against the Sackler family and their company Purdue Pharma.

BEBA

Dir: Rebeca Huntt (NEON)

Director Rebeca Huntt makes a stunning debut in this personal documentary that traces her Dominican and Venezuelan roots as she comes of age in New York City.

DESCENDANT

Dir: Margaret Brown (Netflix/Participant)

Filmmaker Margaret Brown returns to her hometown of Mobile, Alabama to reflect on the legacy of the last known ship carrying enslaved Africans to enter the United States. FIRE OF LOVE

Dir: Sara Dosa (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Narrated by Miranda July, Fire of Love is an essayistic portrait of the French volcanologists Maurice and Katia Krafft. THE JANES

Dir: Tia Lessin, Emma Pildes (HBO Documentary Films)

The Janes explores the hidden history of a Chicago grassroots organization that helped women end unwanted pregnancies in the years before Roe v. Wade. LAST FLIGHT HOME

Dir: Ondi Timoner (MTV Documentary Films)

Award-winning filmmaker Ondi Timoner (Dig!, We Live in Public) creates a deeply personal family portrait about her 92-year-old father Eli as he chooses to end his own life. LOUIS ARMSTRONG’S BLACK AND BLUES

Dir: Sacha Jenkins (Apple Original Films)

MIJA

Dir: Isabel Castro (Disney Original Documentary)

Mija takes us into the world of Chicano pop music through the eyes of young Mexican American talent manager Doris Muñoz. MOONAGE DAYDREAM

Dir: Brett Morgen (NEON/HBO Documentary Films)

Drawing upon a wealth of unseen material from his archive, this film explores David Bowie’s career with an approach as bold and visually inventive as he was. NAVALNY

Dir: Daniel Roher (Warner Bros./CNN Films/HBO Max)

This real-life thriller follows the Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny as he attempts to identify the agents sent to assassinate him.

RETROGRADE

Dir: Matthew Heineman (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Matthew Heineman documents the last days of American occupation through the eyes of Afghanistan witnesses and records a country’s doomed descent into terror. THE RETURN OF TANYA TUCKER – FEATURING BRANDI CARLILE

Dir: Kathlyn Horan (Sony Pictures Classics)

Years after the trailblazing country music star Tanya Tucker stopped recording, her superfan Brandi Carlile brings her back to the studio to record an album Carlile has written to restore her rightful place in the country music pantheon. “SR.”

Dir: Chris Smith (Netflix)

A lovingly irreverent portrait of the life and career of maverick filmmaker Robert Downey Sr. that evolves into a larger meditation on art, mortality, and healing generational dysfunction. THE TERRITORY

Director: Alex Pritz (National Geographic Documentary Films)

Filmmaker Alex Pritz collaborates with the Uru-eu-wau-wau community indigenous to Brazil’s Amazonian rainforest to document their conflict with farmers seeking to clear the land.

DOC NYC will present 112 features and 124 short films in its 13th edition, running in-person November 9-17 in New York City theaters and continuing online until November 27.

