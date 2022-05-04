Box office preview: ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ will kick off summer with year’s biggest opening so far

May brings the usually profitable summer movie season where studios roll out their biggest tentpoles in hopes of making enough money to compensate for any box office bombs released up until that point. For many years, Marvel Studios held the lucrative poll position at the start of May until it decided to move both “Avengers: Infinity War” and “Avengers: Endgame” into late April, and then of course, the last couple years, the May opening slot was scuppered by the pandemic.

With that in mind, it’s been nearly four and a half months since the first trailer for Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” premiered as an end credits tag in the record-setting “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” At the time, that seemed like a long period to wait for seemingly the continuation of a story that thrust the MCU into the “multiverse,” opening up lots of possibilities and promising to continue stories set up in some of last year’s Disney+ series, particularly “WandaVision.” Read on for your box office preview.

The previous “Doctor Strange” movie came out in November 2016, introducing Benedict Cumberbatch as the character created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko way back in 1963. Although the “Sorcerer Supreme” had a rather spotty publishing history in terms of his own comic book, MCU-mania was in full swing by 2016, which helped “Doctor Strange” open to $85 million domestically. The movie’s box office run was helped by the holidays, for sure, so it ultimately ended up with $232.6 million domestic and almost twice that amount overseas. “Doctor Strange” also received great reviews with 89% on Rotten Tomatoes and 86% from audiences, which is on par or just slightly lower than other popular MCU films that preceded it, like “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Captain America: The Winter Soldier.”

Original director Scott Derickson was supposed to return to co-write and direct the sequel, but he stepped away from the project and original “Spider-Man” director Sam Raimi was brought in to take over. Many of the cast from the first movie return, including Benedict Wong, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor and Michael Stuhlbarg. Elizabeth Olsen’s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch is one of the more high-profile appearances from the rest of the MCU, while the movie also introduces Xochitl Gomez as the powerful dimension-hopping hero, America Chavez.

Reviews were released on Tuesday, and so far, things look good for critics to be behind Marvel’s latest with 81% at Rotten Tomatoes, at the time of this writing. That’s less than the original movie but by no way a deal-breaker for the movie’s success.

Two months back, Warner Bros opened Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” starring Robert Pattinson, to $134 million, which was lower than previous Batman movies but still pretty good for a new direction to the character. It also showed that theatrical moviegoing is slowly coming back after the otherwise slow first few months of the year.

Some have been projecting “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” to open over $200 million based on early ticket sales, but hitting that milestone is such a rarity that involves a lot of X-factors. I personally think the “Doctor Strange” sequel will fall just short and open somewhere between $185 and $190 million this weekend, which would still be great.

No other movie is opening in wide release this weekend, since no studio is crazy enough to think anything in their line-up can act as counter-programming to what is essentially a four-quadrant movie that will appeal to many different ages, genders, and ethnicities.

And yet, ironically (and quite coincidentally), IFC Films is releasing Audrey Diwan‘s French adaptation of Annie Ernaux’s memoir about her problems getting an illegal abortion as a young academic in ‘60s France into select cities this weekend.

Before wrapping this up, those who play Gold Derby’s box office prediction game might want to keep an eye on those fourth and fifth slots, which could see “Everything Everywhere All at Once” pull ahead of “Fantastic Beasts,” depending on how many theaters each of them loses to “Doctor Strange” on Thursday.

Also, you can see what to expect for the rest of the month in my recently posted May box office preview.