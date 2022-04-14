Dog the Bounty Hunter (‘The Masked Singer’ Armadillo) unmasked interview: ‘I don’t even sing in the shower’

Three mystery celebrities hit the stage on Wednesday’s Group B final of “The Masked Singer.” Team Good was represented by Armadillo and Ringmaster while Team Cuddly sent out Miss Teddy. Everyone tried their best, but ultimately just one could prevail. Armadillo finished in third place following his emotional performance of “Amazing Grace” and was revealed to be TV personality Dog the Bounty Hunter.

“I saw the first season and I was like, man, they are having fun,” Dog admitted during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “Then, when I got here they said, ‘You gotta sing,’ I’m like, ‘What?’ Sing? I don’t even sing in the shower.” Dog then admitted that he tried to throw the panel off course with his clue involving a bow and arrow, stating, “I am half Apache.”

Despite his best efforts, two of the panelists were able to catch on to Dog’s mysterious identity. Both Jenny McCarthy and Nicole Scherzinger correctly guessed he was the crooning Armadillo. Guest detective Leslie Jordan went with actor Gary Busey while panelists Robin Thicke and Ken Jeong said Stone Cone Steve Austin and Al Pacino, respectively.

Various hints throughout Armadillo’s clue packages pointed to Dog the Bounty Hunter. The dog leash was a nod toward Armadillo’s name and TV show, “Dog Unleashed.” The sunglasses were for Armadillo’s iconic shades. The big rocks represented his new home in Castle Rock, Colorado. The motorcycle was a a nod to his outlaw motor cycle gang in the 70s. The hot dogs were for Armadillo’s name. The fugitive bus was for Armadillo’s profession, bounty hunting.

Armadillo was the seventh performer eliminated from Season 7. His exit was preceded by Duff Goldman as McTerrier, Joe Buck as Ram, Jorge Garcia as Cyclops, Jordan Mailata as Thingamabob, Christie Brinkley as Lemur and Penn & Teller as Hydra. He came in third place from Group B behind Miss Teddy and Ringmaster. “The Masked Singer” will continue on Wednesday, April 20 with Group C hitting the stage for the first time.

