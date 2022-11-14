Dominic West movies and TV shows ranked: 10 greatest roles worst to best

For the fifth season of Netflix‘s Emmy Award-winning series “The Crown,” the coveted role of Charles, Prince of Wales, passes from Season 4’s Josh O’Connor to veteran actor Dominic West. Given that the new season chronicles Charles’ stormy relationship with his wife Diana (Elizabeth Debicki), the king-in-waiting (and his many emotional conflicts) comes to the forefront as never before in the series. And, given his successful career in both films and television, West is just the actor to handle it.

After his breakthrough performance in the 1995 screen adaptation of “Richard III,” West’s film career quickly took off. He wisely alternated taking on big studio projects like “300” and “Money Monster” with smaller independent films, such as 2014’s “Pride” and Ruben Östlund‘s Oscar-nominated “The Square” in 2017. West also won his first Screen Actors Guild Award as part of the memorable ensemble cast of 2002’s Best Picture winner “Chicago.”

But it is West’s work in television that has perhaps brought him his greatest acclaim. In Showtime’s “The Affair,” West played Noah Solloway, a writer whose extramarital affair with waitress Alison Bailey (Ruth Wilson) has tragic consequences, in a performance that brought him a Best Actor Golden Globe nomination. And in David Chase‘s “The Wire,” West became a fan favorite as Detective Jimmy McNulty, whose brash style often put him at odds with the top brass in the Baltimore Police Department, making West’s Jimmy an all-time classic anti-hero.

As the actor returns to the small screen in a big way, let’s take a look back at the Top 10 Dominic West movies and TV shows ranked. Scroll through our photo gallery above or click here for direct access.

