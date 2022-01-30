‘Don’t Look Up’ Oscar nominations predictions: Netflix satire eyes 5 including picture, screenplay, song

According to Gold Derby predictions, “Don’t Look Up” will receive five Oscar nominations on the morning of February 8, 2022 (see below). The Netflix satire is the latest from director/writer/producer Adam McKay and features an eye-popping A-list cast: Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence play astronomers who discover a comet barreling toward Earth, and Meryl Streep and Jonah Hill are the politicians who don’t believe them or simply don’t care. The cast of the climate crisis allegory was recently honored at the SAG Awards in the film ensemble category.

Our Oscar racetrack odds are based on the combined forecasts of 7,600+ Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

“Don’t Look Up” Oscar nominations predictions:

Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

Best Score

Best Song (“Don’t Look Up”)

Though Netflix is usually tight-lipped about its viewing data, the streamer has confirmed that “Don’t Look Up” is its second most watched movie of all time, behind only “Red Notice.” That’s great news indeed for its Best Picture chances. After all, the biggest hurdle a film faces is being seen by academy members, and we have to assume that many of them were among that record-breaking streaming crowd. Gold Derby currently has the film in eighth place, and remember, starting this year there are guaranteed to be 10 Best Pic slots.

McKay wrote the original screenplay for “Don’t Look Up,” based on a story from he and David Sirota. An Oscar nomination here would be McKay’s third overall in the writing categories following bids for 2015’s “The Big Short” (adapted screenplay, which he won) and 2018’s “Vice” (original screenplay, which he lost). The film just received a Writers Guild nomination on Thursday.

Film editor Hank Corwin is no stranger to the Oscars, earning bids for “The Big Short” and “Vice.” His “Don’t Look Up” editing stands apart from the competition in that it cuts between many different characters and settings and employs the same wild, bombastic stylings familiar to fans of McKay’s previous movies.

Two-time Oscar nominee Nicholas Britell (“Moonlight,” “If Beale Street Could Talk”) describes his original score for “Don’t Look Up” as “the sound of the reverence for logic and knowledge and science.” As he explains in our recent interview, he countered that theme with an “absurdist big band” score that illustrates what would happen if humanity doesn’t “muster the forces to solve our [climate crisis] problems.”

The movie’s original song, titled “Just Look Up,” is written by Britell, Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi and Taura Stinson. Grande and Cudi sing the tune during the climax of the film. The fun lyrics juxtapose their characters’ love story with the impending doom of the planet thanks to the oncoming comet.

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar nominees through February 8

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?