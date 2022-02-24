5 reasons why ‘Don’t Look Up’ looks like a winner for SAG Award cast ensemble prize

In certain years, there’s a clear-cut favorite to take home the SAG Award for best cast ensemble. “The Help” in 2011. “Birdman” in 2014. “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” in 2017. “The Trial of the Chicago 7” in 2020. But the jury’s still out on this year’s trial. The guild could rule in favor of almost any one of them. While “Belfast,” “CODA” and even “House of Gucci” appear to be solid contenders, expect voters to look elsewhere to bestow the biggest prize. Here are five reasons why “Don’t Look Up” will win the SAG Award cast ensemble prize.

1. It’s a classic ensemble film.

“Don’t Look Up” features the largest credited cast of this year’s SAG Award nominees, and allows its actors to interact together across multiple scenes. It follows the same formula of many past ensemble honorees, like 1998’s “Shakespeare in Love,” 2000’s “Traffic,” 2001’s “Gosford Park,” 2005’s “Crash,” 2009’s “Inglourious Basterds,” “The Help,” 2012’s “Argo,” 2015’s “Spotlight,” 2016’s “Hidden Figures,” 2019’s “Parasite” and reigning champ “The Trial of the Chicago 7.” And while the largest cast doesn’t always win, the smallest casts usually lose. “Don’t Look Up” boasts an impressive roster of 14 actors. Its closest competitor is “Gucci” with just seven. The oversized ensemble gives “Don’t Look Up” an undeniable advantage.

2. It features the biggest names.

Leonardo DiCaprio. Meryl Streep. Cate Blanchett. Jennifer Lawrence. Those four celebrities alone have earned more than 50 combined SAG Award nominations. Each has been individually honored, as well. Throw in other familiar faces like Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Ron Perlman, Mark Rylance and Tyler Perry and you have a cast that’s hard to beat. Even the star-studded “House of Gucci” pales in comparison. With all those big names, “Don’t Look Up” shines the brightest.

3. It boasts the showiest performances of any ensemble.

SAG Award members almost always go for showy performances over subtle ones. Hence the omission of Oscar frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” in the best cast sweepstakes. The power of “Don’t Look Up” here is its theatrical style. Cast mates are constantly acting for the camera. They’re often hyperactive. At other times hysterical. And almost always hilarious. The acting in the other SAG Award entries is considerably less dynamic. Thespians will look at “Don’t Look Up” as the most dramatic, and therefore the most deserving.

4. It’s definitely the most widely seen of the five nominees.

When it comes to SAG Award success, the most important thing is getting a film to be screened. Historically, box office blockbusters (or at least, modest hits) have almost always performed better than little indie fare. That helps to explain why “Apollo 13” beat “Sense and Sensibility” when the first ensemble award was launched. That’s why “The Birdcage” soared past both “The English Patient” and “Shine” the following year. That’s why “Inglourious Basterds” saw glory while “The Hurt Locker” and “Precious” didn’t. As streaming has become more prevalent, the key is accessibility and availability. And guild cardholders have been able to easily look at “Don’t Look Up” since its Netflix release in December. And they haven’t been looking away. The film has been smashing records, and is now the most second-watched Netflix movie of all time. Has any other ensemble aspirant experienced as many eyeballs? This leads me to my final point.

5. There’s probably nothing else that can beat it.

“Belfast” is a small period film with a much smaller cast. The fact that it scored only one individual nom for Caitriona Balfe doesn’t bode well. The luck of the Irish may not be on its side. “CODA” is another sweet offering with a terrific but tiny team. As I previously wrote, the best place to reward it may be with a supporting actor trophy for scene-stealer Troy Kotsur. “King Richard” may be the weakest challenger here. While leading man Will Smith may walk away with the SAG Best Actor title, “King” is hardly a match for the competition. And finally, there’s “House of Gucci.” It’s the only nominee not in the Oscar Best Picture lineup. No Oscar also-ran has claimed this award since “The Birdcage” more than a quarter of a century ago. And “Gucci” seems to have lost much of its glitter. That leaves “Don’t Look Up” looking like the winner. Consider this your warning of a giant awards astronaut – swiftly heading towards collision with a most unsuspecting awards derby.

