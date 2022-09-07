‘Don’t Worry Darling’ fizzles at Venice Film Festival: Florence Pugh is ‘immaculate’ but everything else ‘manages to fall flat’

On September 5, 2022, “Don’t Worry Darling” premiered at the Venice Film Festival to a mixed reception. The film, which is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures and scheduled for wide release on September 23, 2022, is directed by Olivia Wilde with a star-studded cast including Harry Styles, Oscar nominee Florence Pugh, Chris Pine, and Gemma Chan. It centers on a couple in the 1950s that live in a seemingly idyllic neighborhood. When one of them begins to suspect something is amiss, unwanted waves are created within their little bubble. With a not-so-fresh rating of 43% on Rotten Tomatoes, what are critics saying?

Hoai-Tran Bui of Slashfilm begins by praising Pugh as “one of our finest working actresses today, particularly because she knows how to use her face like she’s not saving it for later.” He continues, “Pugh is unsurprisingly immaculate as the slowly unraveling housewife, but as much as ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ tries to match her stroke for stroke, both in Wilde’s many, many stylistic flourishes and in Katie Silberman’s high-minded script, everything around Pugh manages to fall flat in comparison.” Creating an environment that is basically a creepier version of the neighborhood in “The Stepford Wives,” a characteristic of the film that Bui praises, the movie encompasses “enough anachronisms that you can assume the people living in the Victory Project’s ’50s-esque town are clearly not from the ’50s.” The reviewer notes the remainder of the cast seems underutilized and that despite some steamy love scenes, the film “mistakes Alice and Jack’s sexual chemistry for emotional connection, resulting in a slightly disappointing narrative climax.” In the end, Bui states that the film feels like an episode of “Black Mirror” that has a simplistic storyline and fails to stick the landing.

Luke Hicks of The Film Stage was not impressed with the film. After a brief explanation of the plot, Hicks states that Wilde’s pacing of the mystery of it all is uneven at best. “It wears its ‘twist’ on its sleeve from the beginning, arguably even in the trailer.” Pugh is praised but Styles is “neither here nor there—certainly not bad, but there was nothing particularly worth praising outside of the choice itself, which will eventually be revealed as great casting in the spoilery details.” Noting that Wilde’s view on the steamier scenes is different since it focuses on female pleasure, the film eventually is “an elaborate game of house with little pay-off, the movie version of a fake tan: it gets the job done, but might sour your interest in the tan itself in the process.”

Rodrigo Perez of The Playlist is not wowed by the film nor does he seem overtly disappointed either. “Taking the mystery box route, ‘Twilight Zone’ meets ‘The Stepford Wives,’ with a little dash of ‘The Matrix,’ the audacious film is ultimately a misfire because of its overextending mystery conceit.” Despite this, the film shows that Wilde’s initial success as a director was no fluke. The big twist of the film is where the troubles begin and “the dissatisfying revelation of the picture tends to underscore the superficiality of the first act.” He adds, “Boldness and ambition may get the best of the film, but just like ‘Booksmart,’ which announced the promising beginning of an intriguing directorial voice, Wilde proves she’s not a one-hit-wonder, at least technically and artistically.”

Peter Bradshaw of The Guardian begins by pointing out that the accent of Styles in the trailer is the least of the film’s issues. The critic adds that the script needed some fleshing out and to fill a few plot holes. “The film feels it has to avoid the obvious reason for Victory’s existence and go down the rabbit hole after something else: so when the switch is finally flipped to give us the big secret, it feels absurdly negligible and contrived, and the details are not thought through.” In the eyes of Bradshaw, the jury is still out on the quality of the acting abilities of Styles but Pugh, normally excellent, does not make much of an impression either.

