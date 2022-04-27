‘Don’t Worry Darling’: Olivia Wilde teases Florence Pugh and Harry Styles thriller with first image

For her follow-up to 2019’s coming-of-age comedy “Booksmart,” filmmaker Olivia Wilde sought to do something more ambitious – a psychological thriller the director herself compared to “The Matrix,” “Inception,” and “The Truman Show.” Set for release in September, Wilde’s second feature film, “Don’t Worry Darling,” received a buzzy showcase during the Warner Bros. presentation at CinemaCon on Tuesday night, where attendees scored a first look at the Harry Styles and Florence Pugh drama.

Speaking to theaters owners and selected press at the Las Vegas event, Wilde called “Don’t Worry Darling” “a love letter to movies that push the boundaries of our imagination.”

“I want you to imagine a life where you have everything you could want,” she added of the film. “Not just material, tangible things… like a beautiful house, perfect weather and gorgeous cars. But also the things that really matter, like true love or the perfect partner or real trusted friendships and a purpose that feels meaningful.”

“What would it take for you to give up that life, that perfect life. What are you really willing to sacrifice to do what’s right?” Wilde asked, seemingly offering up the film’s central premise and pulling back the curtain on its mysteries. “Are you willing to dismantle the system that’s designed to serve you?”

In addition to her presentation, Warner Bros. debuted a trailer for “Don’t Worry Darling.” According to recaps of the footage from numerous press outlets, including Variety, the film is set in the 1950s and the teaser initially highlights the idyllic union between the characters played by Pugh and Styles. (The steamy clips, which included scenes of the characters in various states of undress, raised eyebrows, per Deadline.) But as Pugh’s character is awakened to the violence around her, it appears her entire worldview is altered.

Wilde directs the film from a screenplay by Katie Silberman. Alongside Styles and Pugh, the film stars Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, Douglas Smith, Kate Berlant, and Timothy Simons.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. on September 23, 2022. Check out a first look image from the project above.

