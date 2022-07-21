Florence Pugh goes on the run in the new trailer for ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

Are you ready to live the life you deserve?

On Thursday, Warner Bros Pictures. released the second full-length trailer for the upcoming psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde (whose previous film was the acclaimed comedy “Booksmart”).

In the new project, Alice (Florence Pugh) and Jack Chambers (Harry Styles) are a young, happy couple living in the seemingly perfect company town of Victory during the 1950s – which is created and paid for by the mysterious company that employs Jack. Curiosity about the nature of her husband’s work on the secret Victory Project begins to consume Alice which leads to cracks in their utopian life as Alice raises tensions within the community during her investigation of the project.

The screenplay was written by Katie Silberman and it is produced by her and Wilde, alongside Miri Yoon and Roy Lee. It stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Olivia Wilde, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Chris Pine.

“Don’t Worry Darling” is scheduled to be released in theaters by Warner Bros. Pictures on September 23, 2022.

