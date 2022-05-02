‘Don’t Worry Darling’ trailer: Florence Pugh unravels a mystery for Olivia Wilde

On Monday, Warner Bros. Pictures officially released the first full-length trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller “Don’t Worry Darling,” directed by Olivia Wilde who previously helmed “Booksmart.”

The film stars Florence Pugh as Alice, a housewife living with her husband Jack (Harry Styles), who’s employed by an enigmatic operation known as the Victory Project — which is expected to change the world as we know it.

Wilde directs from a screenplay penned by her “Booksmart” writer Katie Silberman, based on a story by Carey Van Dyke & Shane Van Dyke (“Chernobyl Diaries”) and Silberman. The film is produced by Wilde, Silberman, Miri Yoon, and Roy Lee, with Richard Brener, Celia Khong, Alex G. Scott, Catherine Hardwicke, Carey Van Dyke, and Shane Van Dyke executive producing.

Wilde is joined behind the camera by two-time Oscar-nominated director of photography Matthew Libatique (“A Star Is Born,” “Black Swan”), production designer Katie Byron (“Booksmart”), editor Affonso Gonçalves (“The Lost Daughter”), Oscar-nominated composer John Powell (“Jason Bourne”), music supervisor Randall Poster (“No Time to Die”) and costume designer Arianne Phillips (“Once Upon a Time… In Hollywood”).

“Don’t Worry Darling” is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on September 23, 2022.

