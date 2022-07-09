‘Dopesick’ Emmy submissions: Best Limited Series front-runner has 23 chances for nominations

According to the combined predictions of thousands of Gold Derby users, “Dopesick” is the Emmy front-runner for Best Limited Series. But what other nominations is the drama about the opioid crisis likely to get? Scroll down to see the complete list of “Dopesick” Emmy submissions below.

Michael Keaton has already won Critics Choice and SAG Awards for his performance as a doctor who starts to question the safety and ethics of prescribing opioids to patients for pain relief. He’s on the ballot for Best Movie/Limited Actor (which we give him best odds to win), as is his Critics Choice-nominated co-star Kaitlyn Dever. They’re joined by six other performers, including Peter Sarsgaard and Michael Stuhlbarg, both of whom we’re predicting to be nominated for Emmys for their supporting performances.

The series has also received attention from other industry groups, which bodes well for its Emmy chances. It earned an ACE Eddie Award nomination for the picture editing in the episode “First Bottle,” which has also been submitted for editing consideration here. It received two Directors Guild nominations for “First Bottle” and “The People vs. Purdue Pharma,” though only the latter episode has been entered for directing consideration at the Emmys. And it was nominated for Best Limited Series at the Producers Guild Awards.

“Dopesick” lost Best Limited Series at both the Critics Choice and PGA Awards, but that may not reflect on its Emmy chances since the show it lost to, “Mare of Easttown,” already competed for Emmys in 2021. That means the door is wide open for “Dopesick” at these Emmys. But it also means the door is open for a number of other Emmy-eligible programs that either lost to “Mare” or aired in the first half of 2022 and will get their first crack at peer-group awards now at the Emmys. What nominations do you think “Dopesick” will end up getting? And what will it win? See the submissions below, and discuss this and more in our forums.

Best Limited Series

Best Movie/Limited Actor

Michael Keaton

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actress

Rosaria Dawson

Kaitlyn Dever

Mare Winningham

Best Movie/Limited Supporting Actor

John Hoogenakker

Will Poulter

Peter Sarsgaard

Michael Stuhlbarg

Best Directing (Movie/Limited)

“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Best Writing (Movie/Limited)

“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Best Casting (Movie/Limited)

Best Cinematography (Movie/Limited)

“Breakthrough Pain”

Best Costumes (Contemporary)

“First Bottle”

Best Makeup (Contemporary, Non-Prostthetic)

“The Whistleblower”

Best Music Composition (Movie/Limited/Special)

“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Best Music Supervision

“First Bottle”

Best Picture Editing (Single-Camera Movie/Limited)

“Black Box Warning”

“First Bottle”

“The People vs. Purdue Pharma”

Best Production Design (Narrative Contemporary, One Hour or More)

“First Bottle”

Best Sound Editing (Movie/Limited/Special)

“First Bottle”

Best Sound Mixing (Movie/Limited/Special)

“Pseudo-Addiction”

