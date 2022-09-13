Why Dove Cameron could win the Grammy for Best New Artist

One of the year’s biggest breakouts in music has been Dove Cameron. While she was a known figure on the Disney Channel in the mid-to-late 2010s, Cameron’s musical breakout truly came this year, with the success of her viral hit “Boyfriend.” The song managed to peak in the top 20 of the Billboard Hot 100 and reached number-two on the Mainstream Top 40 airplay chart, a very impressive feat for the newcomer. Cameron’s year got even better when she won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist, besting big names like Maneskin and Latto. Is she headed for the same success at the Grammys?

Dove’s biggest advantage in the Grammy race is her general musical profile. Not only is she a pop artist, which historically is a big advantage in the general field categories, but her sound is a more serious brand of pop. She’s also a songwriter, which can add a lot to her credibility in the eyes of awards voters. Almost all the past 15 winners have had considerable writing credits in their catalog. Furthermore, seven out of those 15 were young female pop artists, a pretty good sign for Cameron.

However, Cameron’s Disney image could be hard to overcome. She was not only part of the hit show “Liv and Maddie,” she has also been featured in the famous Disney movies series “Descendants.” Most “ex-acts” — singers who used to be child actors — have had trouble breaking into the Grammys for the first time. For example, while Ariana Grande is a two-time winner now, she was completely ignored by the Recording Academy for her first album, and she didn’t earn her first win until her fourth album. Likewise, fellow Disney stars Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez still haven’t been able to win, with Lovato earning their first nom in 2016 and Gomez recently in 2022. That said, there is a precedent for an ex-act winning on their first try: back in 2000 Christina Aguilera won Best New Artist in her debut year. Perhaps Gomez, Lovato, and especially Grande had been blocked from Best New Artist by the nominations committees, which no longer exist. That could leave the door open for Cameron.

A plus for Cameron is that she already has connections in the industry, which is important since Grammy voters are, after all, her fellow musicians. Also, she has already won an industry award, a Daytime Emmy for “Liv and Maddie,” along with her new VMA, so she isn’t a stranger to collecting big prizes. So with the industry seemingly on her side, a BNA win wouldn’t be shocking.

All that assumes Cameron is even eligible. Technically, she’s only released three songs post-Disney: “Taste of You,” “Boyfriend,” and “Breakfast.” However, with her Disney music credits, Dove has more than five tracks and singles, which is the minimum required for eligibility. As far as her already being a famous actress, Grammy rules do allow people who were famous in another discipline to compete for Best New Artist, so that shouldn’t be an issue for Cameron. In the end, it’ll come down to what the screening committee says.

Time will tell if Cameron is able to break through at the Grammys. She does have the aforementioned advantages working in her favor, and the lack of a clear front-runner this year could ultimately mean a big win for her. It definitely won’t be a bad look for a 26-year-old to already be halfway to EGOT.

