‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 11: Michelle Visage asks Jasmine Kennedie about the emotional journey of the show

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. This week Jasmine Kennedie was sent packing after three lipsync losses in the “Lipsync Lalaparuza Smackdown.” Despite being eliminated as a confident performer, Jasmine was in good spirits about the experience and all the doors that Drag Race has opened for her. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Jasmine admitted that, yes, she does share likenesses to Laganja Estranja outside of drag, but when she’s in drag she’s more often compared to Alyssa Edwards. Michelle said that it’s a compliment to be compared to Laganja, even if they are both “team too much” because of how talented they both are as performers. Michelle and Jasmine also discussed the perception the other girls had of Jasmine’s talkativeness, opening up a discussion about how people with ADHD and ADD process time and conversations very differently from other people.

When it came to the actual Lalaparuza, Jasmine told Michelle that even though she fell into the bottom three times and was eliminated, the smackdown was actually easier than she thought it’d be. She explained that in her career she is the type of queen that will perform any song and adapt what she does to fit it, and is not one of the medley performers that the New York drag scene is known for.

NEXT WEEK: The final seven are greeted by Leslie Jordan who directs them in the Rusical “Moulin Ru!”

