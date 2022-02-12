‘Whatcha Packin’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 6: Michelle Visage asks Maddy Morphosis about her drag journey as a cishet male queen

Each week on “Whatcha Packin’,” Michelle Visage interviews the recently eliminated queen and shows us some of the runway looks they didn’t get the chance to use on the show. This week Maddy Morphosis was sent packing, but left a lasting mark on the show as the first ever cisgender heterosexual-identifying male to compete. As such, Michelle is interested in learning more about Maddy’s drag journey as the rare cishet male on the scene. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In her interview with Michelle, Maddy explained that he grew up naturally drawn to fashion and films like “To Wong Foo” instead of things like football, as well as with questions about his own gender and sexuality, and “drag just happened to be a byproduct that was right there.” Through drag he gained a lot of confidence to apply to his “regular self” and since entering the small scene in Arkansas he’s had a lot of support from the community, including from his girlfriend who also is a drag performer. Michelle asked if the show has changed Maddy’s identification in gender or sexuality, to which Maddy said that it hasn’t changed, but he has started to be “more gender non-conforming in how [he chooses] to dress.”

Maddy fell into the bottom this week for failing to tell a clear and cohesive story with her runway look in the unconventional materials sewing challenge. It was clear to the judges that she pieced together a dress and then created a story to fit it rather than starting with a strong concept from the beginning. Furthermore, they continued to be underwhelmed by a lack of “fantasy” on the runway. Unfortunately the fantasy of her lipsync was not enough to defeat confident performer Jasmine Kennedie, who officially knocked Maddy out of the competition.

NEXT WEEK: It’s time for another overacting challenge, this time directed by RuPaul Charles herself in a soap opera spoof “The Daytona Wind.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.