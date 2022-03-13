‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 10: Monet and Bianca Del Rio reveal secrets of ‘Snatch Game’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s tenth episode, season 6 champ Bianca Del Rio sits down to admit that as a queen who never had to lipsync on her season that she was actually terrified she’d have to, and then gets Monét to admit her attraction to Jorgeous. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap, Monét and Bianca say what we’ve heard say before — that while double shantays are annoying to the audience, every queen in the game should simply be happy they didn’t go home. In that regard, they don’t understand Daya Betty being upset Jasmine Kennedie is still around or that DeJa Skye is worried about getting her first win. As far as the “Snatch Game” is concerned, Bianca said that the secret to the trade is picking a character that adapts well to the format of the game itself. She says it isn’t about impersonation or memorizing jokes necessarily, but having a character that with a big personality that you can perform in a funny way. Bianca played Judge Judy on her season, but considered doing Dora the Explorer or Liza Minnelli as well.

When it came to the girls’ choices, Bianca thought that Shakespeare was a huge risk for Lady Camden, but the bigger risks were Jasmine as Betsy DeVos and Bosco as Gwyneth Paltrow. She was worried that there isn’t enough humor in them as personalities and there’s no “comedic outlet” to find for the game. Monét thought that DeJa was “fine” as Lil Jon, but because everyone else was so terrible that it pushed her to the top. They agreed with the judges that no one was great because they didn’t think about “the bigger picture” of the characters to find more ways to make them funny.

On the runway, Monét and Bianca both agreed that DeJa and Daya’s looks were huge misses and that Willow’s was the best. They disagreed with the judges liking Bosco’s and disliking Camden’s. With the critiques, Bianca liked that Michelle Visage was upfront about how disappointing the “Snatch Game” was for them. For the lipsync smackdown, Bianca predicts that more than one queen might go home and that ultimately Willow, Bosco and Angie are the most likely to join her and Monét in the “winner’s circle.”

