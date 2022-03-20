‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 11: Monet gets ‘lipsync guru’ Silky Nutmeg Ganache’s opinions

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s eleventh episode, Monét welcomed the “All Stars 6” lipsync smackdown standout Silky Nutmeg Ganache to give her first hand experience perspective to season 14’s “Lipsync Lalaparuza Smackdown.” Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap, Monét and Silky weigh in on the continuing story of Daya Betty‘s attitude toward the other girls. Silky agreed with Monét’s previously expressed opinion that Daya is giving good television, but that in this argument with Jasmine Kennedie about “no offense” that Daya was out of line and Jasmine was right about speaking up. They liked that Jasmine got to get something else off her chest by choosing to go against Daya in the lipsync, but it backfired when Jasmine allowed Daya to overshadow her (literally) on stage.

Silky told Monét that when it comes to lipsyncing on the show, it’s important for queens to know how to perform to any number of types of songs, but that in the real world it’s perfectly respectable for queens to perform within their wheelhouse and “do what makes you money.” Part of that conversation was about the girls’ nervousness to go against Jorgeous, but Silky didn’t think they should be nervous because Jorgeous isn’t the strongest lipsyncer of the season. Silky thinks that title goes to DeJa Skye instead.

When it came to the smackdown, they agreed that Daya beat Jasmine in the first round, but that the judges got it wrong when they called round two in favor of Willow Pill over Bosco. That being said, they do think that Lady Camden‘s “graceful” approach to the head-to-head against Bosco on “Don’t Let Go” was deserving of the win, but that either as the winner would have been justified. Overall, Monét was turned out by Bosco’s performances and happy that she finally delivered on her promise. When it came to Jasmine, Silky thought that she just did “too much” in her lipsyncs and it was her time go ultimately.

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 11? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: The non-elimination makes way for all eight remaining queens to take part in the iconic “Snatch Game.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Top Chef” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.