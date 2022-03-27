‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 12: Monet and Pangina Heals live for the rising tension during ‘Moulin Ru!’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s twelfth episode, Monét brought in the indisputable breakout star of “UK vs. The World” Pangina Heals to discuss the “reality check” that Bosco got for getting so close to elimination… twice. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap, Monét and Pangina give a lot of love to Bosco, but Pangina expresses frustration in the fact that she’s done “the same thing” so often on the runway. Bosco also leaves a major impression with the thick tension she brought to the “Moulin Ru!” role selection. Monét pointed out that Bosco was passive for so much of the season so it was out of nowhere that she came this way. That being said, Pangina said that it makes sense because it’s time for Bosco to step up and prove herself to the judges. They also lived for Daya Betty instigating more tension by tying the vote and forcing Willow Pill to make the final decision on whether Bosco or Lady Camden would get the coveted lead role.

When it came to the rusical, Pangina thought that Camden was a standout with “impeccable” characterization and that pretty much everyone else was just good. Monét was most surprised by DeJa Skye in the rusical, but overall they disagreed with the judges that Willow was strong here — instead they thought she missed the choreo and didn’t bring the right energy to the role. For the runway looks, Pangina came down hard on the girls for not executing the prompt of mirror in the right way, but at the end of the day this week was a clear win across the board for Camden and that DeJa, Willow, Angie and Bosco were all the worst.

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 11? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: The final seven put on their comedy hats for the “Roast of Ross Mathews.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Top Chef” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.