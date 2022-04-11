‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 14: Monet and Bob the Drag Queen are in full stan mode for Daya Betty after ‘Catwalk’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s fourteenth episode, Monét came together with her “Sibling Rivalry” podcast co-host and season 8 winner Bob the Drag Queen in coordinated houndstooth outfits from Bob’s closet to declare that it’s been one of the most unpredictable seasons of the show. Bob even shocked Monét out of her chair by declaring herself #TeamDayaBetty at the top of the conversation. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap, Monét and Bob admitted that stand up comedy is not an easy task and that makes the roast challenge one of the hardest to compete in. Bob explained that at least with singing the producers can autotune you, but when it comes to comedy you either execute it or you don’t. As siblings are prone to do, Bob and Monét fought on numerous important topics, like “What is a music video?,” “Can Bosco sing?” and “Why Monét would ask how Bob’s Tic Tac lunch went knowing that they didn’t have one on her season?”

Bob kept on the Daya train throughout the episode, telling Monét that even though she didn’t expect Daya to make it this far, she gave us some of the best looks of the season even though no one is talking about it. They both loved how “diabolical” Daya has been all season, culminating in the crawling moment that she snatched from the advice Michelle Visage gave Angeria Paris VanMichaels. When it came to the final runway, they stayed gagged at Daya, and had small issues with what everyone else wore (while still acknowledging that Bob wore American Apparel leggings on her final catwalk).

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 14? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK:

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Top Chef” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.