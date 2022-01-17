‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14 episode 2: Monet and Gottmik deliver their first impressions of the new queens

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s conclusion of the two-part season 14 premiere, Monét welcomed season 13 finalist Gottmik for a gossip sesh over the new queens, including their entrance looks, talent showcases and runway presentations. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In the episode, Gottmik throws a bit of shade at the fact that there’s only one queen of New York this season after so many have packed the casts of seasons past, but as it turns out, that queen, Jasmine Kennedie, is one that both her and Monét are most excited about. They also call Lady Camden their least favorite first impression, Monét gets turned on by Jorgeous, and it’s agreed that Maddy Morphosis‘ heterosexuality is unlikely to be a hinderance in the competition, but the fact that she wore a ballet flat on the runway should have sent her to the guillotine.

SEE ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14 episode 2 recap: Which queen joins Orion Story with a ‘Big Opening’ part two sashay?

This time, Monét and Gottmik agreed with the judges that Angeria Paris VanMichaels was the clear winner of the week and that Daya Betty and DeJa Skye were deserving of their bottom placement. Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 2? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: The first six meet the second six for two balls, but Ru is already ready to throw a shocking wrench into the competition.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.