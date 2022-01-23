‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 3: Monet and Violet Chachki wonder ‘what in the Willy Wonka?’ happened in the fashion balls

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s third episode, Violet Chachki returned to the series, following up her meme-able episode with Trixie Mattel last year, to help recap this season’s ball(s.) Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In the episode, Violet takes the wheel as one of the show’s most notorious fashion queens. She takes a hard line on what should qualify as “bridal couture” and questions why any queen would come to the show without first learning how to sew. One of those non-sewing queens was stylist June Jambalaya, eliminated in large part for the poor construction and lack of confidence in her three looks. When running through all 42 of the runway looks and giving their critiques, Violet gave her classic hard “no” on looks from two of this season’s fashion queens, Alyssa Hunter and Bosco, Violet disagreed with the judges’ overall winner being Willow Pill, calling her black on black leopard look a Versace-copy and reminding us that designers should copy drag queens, not the other way around. They also emphasize the art of performing drag that Angeria Paris VanMichaels has perfected and Maddy Morphosis still lacks.

This time, Violet gave her favorite pre-made look to Alyssa’s leopard garment and said that Daya Betty had the best newly constructed wedding look. She and Monét adamantly disagreed with the judges’ decision to give Willow the win, instead insisting that it should have been Daya or Angie. They, however, “definitely agree” that June and Maddy were the bottom two of the week, and that June really dropped the ball in the lipsync and deserved to lose. Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 3? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: Carson and Michelle direct the queens through “super teasers” of tense moments from Drag Race herstory and Jennifer Lopez pays a virtual visit to the girls.

