‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 4: Monet and Laganja Estranja on ‘showing levels’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s fourth episode, Laganja Estranja defends Jasmine Kennedie, who took a lot of heat from the girls this week for her self-focused communication. Laganja is #TeamJasmine for bringing the drama and showing up authentically. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

Also in the episode, Monét gives Maddy Morphosis a hard time for taking so long to get comfortable in the competition (including a questionable choice for the JLo runway) and they share the perspective that having Carson Kressley and Michelle Visage on set as directors is an intimidating experience. As far as the super teaser final products, Laganja thought that Willow’s group was a cut above and that everyone had a moment. She thought Maddy’s group was all over the place, but in a shared reaction with Monét it was agreed that Angeria Paris VanMichaels was the clear standout. Monét went as far as calling Angie her fave queen this season. When it came to reading the runway, Laganja and Monét went in on the girls with the drab wigs (Kornbread), for not padding in a JLo category (Bosco), and for being too liberal with the nude illusion garments (Jorgeous).

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 4? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: Former contestants Tempest DuJour, Jaymes Mansfield and Kahmora Hall return as inspiration for the “Save a Queen” organization that the competing queens must create a PSA for.

