‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 5: All Stars winners Monet and Alaska ‘save us all’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s fifth episode, All Stars 2 winner Alaska stops by to “save us all” with the truth that a foundation supporting queens that went home first is much less necessary than the need for a group that gives financial support to the queens that go home second. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Monét and Alaska lament the premature departure of Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté, but agree with Kornbread that it gives the rest of the queens a fighting chance at making the finale that they otherwise probably wouldn’t have had. Alaska also serves the tea that she learned how to do wigs from Jaymes Mansfield‘s YouTube channel and Monét just wants to play video games with Kahmora Hall. Other aspects of the episode Monét and Alaska were on the same page about were the anger they would have felt to have to perform in the club with a 16 year old Jorgeous, that Angeria Paris VanMichaels and Lady Camden were strong in the PSA and Kerri Colby certainly served “ugly” on the runway, and that Maddy Morphosis still needs to make her drag “gayer” despite finally putting on heels.

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 5? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: RuPaul Charles and Carson Kressley visit the Werk Room while the queens stitch up garments in the unconventional materials sewing challenge.

