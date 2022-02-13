‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 6: Monet and Gigi Goode say ‘selling the garment’ is important on the runway

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s sixth episode, season 12 finalist Gigi Goode and Monét agree that the season 14 girls are at the point in the competition where winning challenges matters and is setting you up for a finale run. They explain that that’s why some of the girls might be overly worried with their constant placement as “safe,” but in a design challenge the most important part of the runway is “selling the garment” and this week’s winner Jorgeous did just that. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap of the episode, Monét and Gigi disagree about their preference of materials in sewing challenges: Gigi likes unconventional materials that can be glued together, but Monét would always prefer using fabric. Monét jokes that the best plan is to build a dress out of fabric and then glue sponges to it, recalling her own disastrous sewing challenge performance that she’s twisted into a positive career moment. Gigi said that queens should do their homework before even auditioning for the show, emphasizing that she trained herself to do makeup in 40 minutes and even took dance lessons.

Overall they were pretty forgiving to the designs the queens created, but they recognized that Daya Betty is getting more and more similar to Crystal Methyd at a point in the competition when she should be doing it less. They wish Daya would have went an opposite direction with her look, but can admit that it was a “job well done.” When it came to DeJa Skye‘s look, Gigi gave her most harsh critique and said it was a bottom look while Monét said it was the best she’s ever looked. Gigi had a strong opinion about the Jorgeous win, but Monét pressed that her bringing choreography to the runway was her “selling the garment” in a way that added to her presentation and that’s why she won. Ultimately, Anger Paris VanMichaels had Gigi’s favorite look and Bosco had Monét’s, but they were in agreement that Maddy Morphosis was the worst.

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 6? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: It’s time for another overacting challenge, this time directed by RuPaul Charles herself in a soap opera spoof “The Daytona Wind.”

