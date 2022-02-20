‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 7: Monet and Adore Delano are ‘very that’ in recap of ‘The Daytona Wind’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s seventh episode, season 6 finalist Adore Delano and Monét live their punk girl fantasy while sharing their love for Lady Camden and Bosco. They agree that those two queens nailed the challenge and the soap opera looks, as well as their chaps on the runway garments. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap, Monét and Adore acknowledge that Daya Betty‘s emotions are heightened because of the stress of the competition, but also think Daya needed to accept the result and move on. Adore even says that she was probably jealous of Jorgeous and that her apology to her the next morning was insincere and for the cameras. In the final cut of “The Daytona Wind,” the girls weren’t as high on Jasmine Kennedie‘s performance as the judges were and then strongly disagreed with their take on her graduation-inspired chaps look. Adore’s favorite queens this season are Willow Pill and Angeria Paris VanMichaels so she was scared for Angie when she struggled to find her footing in the filming of the soap opera.

Overall, Monét and Adore were so impressed with both Camden and Bosco that they agree they’re positioning themselves as strong competitors. While they were gagged by Camden’s fake trip on the runway, Monét called Bosco’s pink chaps look the best of the night. They agreed that Bosco deserved to be in the top with Camden instead of Daya, but after seeing Camden slay the lipsync from the very first note meant it didn’t matter anyway because Camden was the clear winner of the week.

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 7? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: The queens return to the stage, but this time with live vocals for a retro styled song.

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds for “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” “Project Runway” and more. You can keep changing your predictions until just each episode airs. You’ll compete to win a spot on our leaderboard and eternal bragging rights. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.