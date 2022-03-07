‘The Pit Stop’ for ‘Drag Race 14’ episode 9: Monet and Brooke Lynn Hytes advise queens to ‘just be stupid’ in recap of ‘Menzeses’

Each week on “The Pit Stop,” Monét X Change runs down the tricks and trades of the newest episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” with a guest host. Following Friday’s ninth episode, season 11 runner-up and co-host of “Canada’s Drag Race” Brooke Lynn Hytes stops by for the chance to call Monét’s wig a toilet cleaner. Somewhere along the way the girls also dish the DragCon panel episode “Menzeses” and make their statement on the current state of the race. Watch the full episode above via the official RuPaul’s Drag Race channel on YouTube.

In their recap, Monét and Brooke Lynn related to Willow Pill‘s reserved approach to the competition as opposed to Daya Betty‘s loud competitiveness, but then agree that especially in the mini challenges it is important to “just be stupid.” Monét gives props to Willow for winning the mini challenge and then say she’s “so cerebral” in her approach to the game, thinking that she chose the main challenge teams strategically. Still on the topic of Willow’s strength in the competition, Brooke Lynn clocked how on the money she was during their panel presentation. Monét gave Bosco the edge as the top performer in the challenge and they both agreed that Jorgeous and Jasmine Kennedie were the weakest.

When it came to the runway, Monét and Brooke Lynn think Willow served in a “Matrix meets Wolf of Wall Street” look that should have been a little bigger in the shoulder pads. In that critique they matched the judges’ energy, but they drew back from looks from DeJa Skye and Angeria Paris VanMichaels. When it came to Daya, they’re ready to see her do a bit of a glamour because all she’s shown so far is punk and rough takes on the assignments. For the LSFYL, they loved that the judges didn’t give the two dancers a dancey song and challenged them with a different kind of song. According to them, the double shantay decision was not the right call and they would have given Jorgeous the win over Jasmine.

Do YOU agree with their takes on season 14 episode 9? Sound off in the comments and then be sure to update your predictions on a weekly basis for “RuPaul’s Drag Race” season 14.

NEXT WEEK: The non-elimination makes way for all eight remaining queens to take part in the iconic “Snatch Game.”

