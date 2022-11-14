Billboard 200: Drake achieves his 12th chart-topping album with 21 Savage collab ‘Her Loss’

Drake joined forces with fellow rapper 21 Savage on their new collaborative album “Her Loss,” but it turned out to be a loss for neither artist. It debuted at number-one on the Billboard 200 albums chart. Read more about this week’s chart here at Billboard.com.

“Her Loss” launched at number-one with 404,000 equivalent album units based on its combined album sales, individual track sales, and online streams. As is typical for hip-hop, streaming made up the vast majority of those units (391,000), compared to 12,000 from traditional album sales and just 1,000 from track sales. Those streaming numbers are good enough to make this the fourth biggest streaming week in history, behind Drake’s own “Scorpion” and “Certified Lover Boy” and Taylor Swift‘s recent chart-topper “Midnights.” It’s also the third most album units in a week this year, behind “Midnights” and Harry Styles‘s “Harry’s House.”

With 12 number-one albums, Drake now stands alone with the third most chart-toppers in Billboard 200 history. The only two artists who have put more albums atop the chart are The Beatles (19) and Jay-Z (14). Drake had previously been tied at 11 with Bruce Springsteen, Barbra Streisand, and yes, the aforementioned Swift.

Speaking of Swift, she takes a step down this week to number-two with “Midnights,” though the collection still managed 299,000 album units, a number that would put it at number-one in most weeks without a Drake album to contend with. Lil Baby‘s “It’s Only Me” also drops one spot to number-three. Bad Bunny‘s “Un Verano Sin Ti” is down one step to number-four. And Joji jumps into the fray, debuting at number-five with his new album “Smithereens.”

