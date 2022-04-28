Drea Wheeler urges ‘Survivor’ fans to ‘be kind’ after episode airs on racism and subconscious biases

Drea Wheeler has a message for “Survivor” fans who have been lashing out on social media following Wednesday’s dramatic tribal council: “Be kind.” She tweeted the message on Thursday morning, no doubt her way of addressing all of the frustrated “Survivor” viewers who didn’t connect with the discussion on racism and subconscious biases in the ninth episode. “I respect everyone’s thoughts and opinions,” Drea said. “All I ask is that you respect my fellow #Survivor 42 family.”

I respect everyone’s thoughts and opinions. All I ask is that you respect my fellow #Survivor 42 family. Be kind 🤍 — Drea Wheeler (@Drea_Wheeler) April 28, 2022

For those that missed the episode, the specific moment came after host Jeff Probst split the remaining 10 players of “Survivor 42” into two groups of five. The first group voted out Rocksroy Bailey, making him the second Black person eliminated in a row after Chanelle Howell last week. When the second group entered tribal council, Drea and Maryanne Oketch both had strong reactions to seeing Chanelle and Rocksroy on the jury, and it sparked the emotional and informative discussion that went beyond the game.

Heading into tribal, Jonathan Young‘s plan was to boot out Drea because she had a hidden immunity idol (he wasn’t aware she actually had four advantages). But all bets were off after Rocksroy took a seat on the bench. “I can’t write Drea’s name down [now],” Maryanne told her allies Lindsay Dolashewich and Tori Meehan. “I literally cannot. I walked into tribal, I saw two Black people. I cannot write her name down. I’m so sorry.”

Maryanne then spoke up for the entire group to hear, explaining, “I write Drea’s name down, that’s three Black people in a row. ‘Survivor’ isn’t just about strategy, it’s not. ‘Survivor’ is also about bringing the big social world into a small thing. If I write Drea’s name right now, that means that I am part of a perpetuating problem … I can’t do it. So like, we can figure something else out, but morally I cannot write her name down. That is my line.”

An emotional Drea declared that she would be playing her idol, so the group would have to come up with an alternate plan anyway. “I knew it was coming for me, so f*** that. Let’s play.” Click here to see how the entire discussion unfolded.

In the end, both ladies played their hidden immunity idols. It was their way of showing people at home they didn’t want to advance to the next episode based on the so-called “race card.” Since Jonathan was also safe because of winning the immunity challenge, that meant only Lindsay or Tori were eligible to be booted. Tori decided to play her shot in the dark, but it came up “not safe.” Since the other four verbally voted for Tori, she became the third member of the jury.

In the 42-season history of “Survivor,” only four Black people have won the $1 million prize: Vecepia Towery (Season 4), Earl Cole (Season 14), Jeremy Collins (Season 31) and Wendell Holland (Season 36).

Eight castaways remain in the running to win “Survivor 42”: Drea, Maryanne, Jonathan, Lindsay, Romeo Escobar, Hai Giang, Mike Turner and Omar Zaheer. Who do you think will be going home next week?

