Dua Lipa is ‘Levitating’ to a new Billboard charts record

Longevity is the name of the game on the charts these days. As Glass Animals‘ “Heat Waves” spends its second week at number-one in its 60th week on the Hot 100 singles chart and not too long after The Weeknd‘s “Blinding Lights” set a new all-time record with 90 weeks on the chart, Billboard reports that now Dua Lipa has set a new record for women: her “Levitating” hit its 70th week on the Hot 100 singles chart this week, surpassing the 69 weeks spent there by LeAnn Rimes‘s “How Do I Live,” making this the longest ever run for a female artist.

SEEEverything to know about 2022 Grammys

It has been quite a journey for “Levitating.” The song was featured on Dua Lipa’s album “Future Nostalgia,” which was released almost two years ago on March 27, 2020, but it wasn’t released as the album’s fifth single until its remix featuring DaBaby dropped on October 1, 2020. The single started, well, levitating on the charts, ultimately peaking at number-two, but even though it never quite reached the top spot, it spent so much of 2021 in the upper echelons that it still ended up as Billboard’s number-one single of the year.

But in the middle of that there was controversy. In July 2021 DaBaby made homophobic remarks during the Rolling Loud music festival, prompting condemnation from Lipa herself and the removal of the DaBaby remix from playlists and radio rotation. But that hasn’t stopped Lipa’s solo version from sticking around on the charts to this day. In this, its 70th week on the Hot 100 (for the tracking week of March 4 through March 10), “Levitating” is still in the top 20. How much longer do you think it will stick around?

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify record executives and music stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where thousands of showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?