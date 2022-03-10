Duff Goldman (‘The Masked Singer’ McTerrier) unmasked interview: ‘I didn’t want to get sued’ after mask fell off

Season 7 of “The Masked Singer” premiered on Wednesday night, introducing 15 new mystery celebrities in wild, extravagant costumes. Three teams were divided into five members: The Good, The Bad and The Cuddly. Five of them took the stage to sing, but it was Team Good’s Scottish fur ball McTerrier that ultimately lost his head after a performance of “Working for the Weekend” by Loverboy. The unfortunate pup was revealed to be celebrity pastry chef and TV personality Duff Goldman.

SEE See all ‘The Masked Singer’ costumes and celebrity reveals through the years

Goldman got so wrapped up in his performance his mask actually fell off on stage, prompting security to rush up and hide him. “I didn’t want to get sued,” Goldman joked during his unmasked interview with host Nick Cannon. “I was really worried I would mess it up for everybody.” Goldman also revealed that becoming a father inspired him to join the show. “I have a daughter and she just turned one two days ago.”

None of the panelists were able to guess Goldman was singing from inside the McTerrier costume. Ken Jeong was convinced it was his good friend and comedic actor Mike Myers. Robin Thicke didn’t think McTerrier was a singer, but the dog’s drumming at the beginning of his performance led Robin to guess Flea from Red Hot Chili Peppers. McTerrier’s fake Scottish accent was enough to convince Nicole Scherzinger to guess actor Ewan McGregor. And Jenny McCarthy thought he was comedian Jeff Ross.

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Masked Singer’ Season 7

Despite their failure to identify the celebrity inside the singing pup, several hints in McTerrier’s clue package were leading the panelists to Goldman.The sheet cake in McTerrier’s package was a clue to Goldman’s profession and his hit TV show “Ace of Cakes.” The axe alluded to his appearance on “Chopped: All-Stars.”

Be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds. You can keep changing your predictions until just before the next episode airs on Fox. You’ll compete to win eternal bragging rights and a spot on our “The Masked Singer” Season 5 leaderboard. See our contest rules and sound off with other fans in our reality TV forum. Read more Gold Derby entertainment news.