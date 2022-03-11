BAFTA Awards: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘Dune’ predicted to dominate on Sunday

“The Power of the Dog” and “Dune” will be the big winner this weekend according to our BAFTA Awards predictions. That’s according to the combined forecasts of BAFTA experts, our in-house editors, the best among those who’ve predicted the BAFTAs in the past and thousands of Gold Derby readers. All of them have placed their bets here in our predictions center. Scroll down to see our BAFTA Awards predictions in 21 categories listed by film.

Oscar frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” is predicted to win five BAFTAs including the big one, Best Picture. Jane Campion is expected to take home trophies for both writing and directing while Benedict Cumberbatch and Kodi Smit-McPhee are tipped for their lead and supporting performances respectively.

“Dune” will dominate below-the-line with wins for cinematography, film editing, original score, production design, sound and visual effects.

We’re expecting only two other films to win multiple BAFTAs: “Belfast” and “West Side Story.” See which races we’re forecasting to go to those films and others below.

“DUNE”

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Original Score

Best Production Design

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

“THE POWER OF THE DOG”

Best Picture

Best Director — Jane Campion

Best Actor — Benedict Cumberbatch

Best Supporting Actor — Kodi Smit-McPhee

Best Adapted Screenplay

“WEST SIDE STORY”

Best Supporting Actress — Ariana DeBose

Best Casting

“BELFAST”

Best Original Screenplay

Best British Film

“CRUELLA”

Best Costume Design

“DRIVE MY CAR”

Best International Feature

“ENCANTO”

Best Animated Feature

“THE EYES OF TAMMY FAYE”

Best Makeup and Hair

“SUMMER OF SOUL”

Best Documentary Feature

“THE WORST PERSON IN THE WORLD”

Best Actress — Renate Reinsve

