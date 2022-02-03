2022 BAFTA nominations: ‘Dune’ leads with 11, ‘The Power of the Dog’ has 8, ‘Belfast’ at 6

Among those films in contention at the Oscars, “Dune” had the best showing in the BAFTA nominations with 11 bids including Best Picture. But while Denis Villeneuve shared in the adapted screenplay nomination, he was snubbed for Best Director. That’s because new jury system determined the final contenders in many of the key categories. Check out the BAFTA Awards nominations list and the biggest BAFTA snubs for acting and movies, directors and screenplays.

Oscar frontrunner “The Power of the Dog” earned eight nominations, checking off almost all the key boxes with bids for Best Picture, writer/director Jane Campion, leading man Benedict Cumberbatch and featured fellows Jesse Plemons and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Only supporting actress Kirsten Dunst was overlooked.

“Belfast” is up for a half dozen awards including Best Picture. As with Villeneuve, director Kenneth Branagh had to settle for a nomination for his screenplay. From his starry cast, only Caitriona Balfe and Ciaran Hinds merited mention.

“Licorice Pizza” has only five nominations but they include Best Picture, both writing and directing for Paul Thomas Anderson, and a surprise bid for Best Actress by Alana Haim.

Adam McKay‘s satire “Don’t Look Up” rounds out the Best Picture race but eked out only three more nominations (Best Actor, Original Screenplay and Original Score).

Steven Spielberg‘s remake of “West Side Story” managed five nominations but was snubbed for Best Picture, director and adapted screenplay.

We were predicting BAFTA favorite Olivia Colman would win Best Actress for “The Lost Daughter” but the jury left her off the list of six nominees. And the film’s helmer, Maggie Gyllenhaal, was similarly snubbed despite that jury including three women on the roster of six contenders.

The 2022 BAFTA nominations were announced Thursday (Feb. 3), 36 hours after Oscar nominations voting ended. The 75tn annual BAFTA Awards take place in London on on March 13. That is four days before final voting for the Oscars opens. The 94th Academy Awards take place on Sunday, March 27.

