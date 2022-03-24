Will ‘Dune’ be the fifth movie ever to win 6 Oscars without Best Picture?

“Dune” is looking to join an exclusive club if Oscar predictors are correct. The film is expected to win a whopping six of the 10 categories for which it is nominated: Best Cinematography, Film Editing, Original Score, Production Design, Sound and Visual Effects. Very few films in the award show’s history have won that many Oscars and not walked away with Best Picture, but it would be in very good company if it doesn’t win that top prize.

Four other films have won six Oscars without taking Best Picture in the end: “A Place in the Sun” (1951), “Star Wars” (1977), “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) and “La La Land” (2016). “Cabaret” (1972) still holds the record for the highest number of awards for a non-Best Picture winner at eight, with “Gravity” (2013) at seven. For “Dune” to enter this realm would be significant, not only because of how rare it is but because Denis Villeneuve was not even nominated for Best Director. If the film does indeed win six Oscars, it would be the first to do so without a Best Director bid.

“Dune” shares quite a bit of DNA with the aforementioned films that nearly swept the Oscars, “A Place in the Sun” aside. Like “Star Wars,” “Gravity” and “Mad Max: Fury Road,” Villeneuve’s film is a huge sci-fi epic with stunning technical achievements both visually and sonically. The craft on display impresses even the biggest skeptics of its genre, as “Cabaret” and “La La Land” did for musicals. In a year where most of the Best Picture nominees are somewhat smaller in scale, it is hardly a surprise that “Dune” should run away with a slew of below-the-line Oscars.

The safest bets for “Dune” heading into Oscar night as Best Visual Effects and Best Sound, according to the latest Gold Derby odds. Outside of those virtual locks, Best Original Score is very likely in the bag, with Hans Zimmer winning his second career Oscar. It leads the competition by a pretty sizable margin in Best Cinematography, Best Film Editing and Best Production Design, but each of those categories has upset potential. Even if it doesn’t pull off six wins, though, Villeneuve might just outdo himself with “Dune: Part Two” on the way, leading to an even bigger sweep in the vein of “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.” After all, as Zendaya teases in the final scene of “Part One,” this is only the beginning.

