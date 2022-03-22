‘Dune,’ Andrew Garfield and Kristen Stewart deserve Oscars, according to Fandango moviegoers survey

“Dune” heads into Sunday’s Oscars with the most wins with the guilds, and it’s also the favorite of Fandango readers among the 10 Best Picture nominees. The website, a popular portal for movie coverage and movie tickets, surveyed more than 2,000 of its users.

“‘Dune’ is grand-scale entertainment that marvelously transports you to another place and another time, introducing characters who are instantly memorable and a story that is unforgettable,” says Fandango Managing Editor and Gold Derby Expert Erik Davis. “Fans love ‘Dune’ the most because of its big ideas and its incredible visuals. This was very much a film that reminded audiences of the power of big-screen moviemaking, and deserves top honors.”

“Dune” led the poll with 27% of the votes. Only four of the other nine contenders for Best Picture merited double digit support: “West Side Story (13%), “The Power of the Dog” (11%), “Belfast” (10%) and “King Richard” (10%). See who else the Fandango community is rooting for below.

Best Picture

Dune – 27%

West Side Story – 13%

The Power of the Dog” – 11%

Belfast – 10%

King Richard – 10%

Nightmare Alley – 8%

Don’t Look Up – 6%

CODA – 6%

Licorice Pizza – 5%

Drive My Car – 4%

Best Actor

Andrew Garfield in “tick, tick…BOOM!” – 24%

Will Smith in “King Richard” – 23%

Benedict Cumberbatch in “The Power of the Dog” – 23%

Denzel Washington in “The Tragedy of Macbeth” – 20%

Javier Bardem in “Being the Ricardos” – 10%

Best Actress

Kristen Stewart in “Spencer” – 28%

Nicole Kidman in “Being the Ricardos” – 24%

Jessica Chastain in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” – 22%

Olivia Colman in “The Lost Daughter” – 13%

Penélope Cruz in “Parallel Mothers” – 13%

Best Supporting Actor

J.K. Simmons in “Being the Ricardos” – 44%

Jesse Plemons in “The Power of the Dog” – 16%

Ciarán Hinds in “Belfast” – 15%

Troy Kotsur in “CODA” – 13%

Kodi Smit-McPhee in “The Power of the Dog” – 12%

Best Supporting Actress

Kirsten Dunst in “The Power of the Dog” – 27%

Ariana DeBose in “West Side Story” – 26%

Judi Dench in “Belfast” – 25%

Aunjanue Ellis in “King Richard” – 16%

Jessie Buckley in “The Lost Daughter” – 6%

Best Director

“West Side Story” – Steven Spielberg – 31%

“Belfast” – Kenneth Branagh – 25%

“The Power of the Dog” – Jane Campion – 24%

“Licorice Pizza” – Paul Thomas Anderson – 14%

“Drive My Car” – Ryusuke Hamaguchi – 6%

Best Animated Feature

Encanto – 50%

Raya and the Last Dragon – 17%

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – 15%

Luca – 14%

Flee – 4%

Best Original Screenplay

Belfast – 25%

Don’t Look Up – 25%

King Richard – 24%

Licorice Pizza – 20%

The Worst Person in the World – 6%

Best Adapted Screenplay

Dune – 52%

The Power of the Dog – 21%

CODA – 13%

The Lost Daughter – 9%

Drive My Car – 5%

Best Original Song

“Dos Oruguitas” from “Encanto” – Lin-Manuel Miranda – 42%

“No Time To Die” from “No Time to Die”- Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell – 36%

“Down To Joy” from “Belfast” – Van Morrison – 11%

“Be Alive” from “King Richard” – DIXSON and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – 8%

“Somehow You Do” – Diane Warren – 3%

PREDICT the 2022 Oscar winners by March 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?