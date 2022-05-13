‘Dune: Part Two’ adds Christopher Walken as the emperor

Yet another acclaimed, award-winning actor has joined the cast of “Dune: Part Two.”

On Thursday, it was revealed that Christopher Walken had been cast in the role of Emperor Shaddam IV in the sequel to the blockbuster Best Picture nominee from Denis Villeneuve.

Walken joins a cast that already includes returning actors Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, and Javier Bardem, as well as new additions like Florence Pugh and future “Elvis” star Austin Butler.

“Dune: Part One” ended with Paul Atreides (Chalamet) connecting with the Fremen of Arrakis (including Zendaya). The sequel will pick up from there, as Paul attempts to lead the rebel group against the villainous House Harkonnen.

Walken is an Emmy contender this year for his work as a kindly office drone on Apple TV+’s “Severence,” but Emperor Shaddam will allow the Oscar-winner to break bad. In Frank Herbert’s novel, Shaddam is a main antagonist and sends the Atreides family to Arrakis in an effort to facilitate their downfall. (The character is mentioned in hushed tones in “Dune: Part One.”) Previously, Jose Ferrer played the part in the 1984 movie adaptation by David Lynch.

Shaddam is one of three main additions to “Dune: Part Two.” Pugh, an Oscar nominee for “Little Women,” plays the emperor’s daughter, Princess Irulan, who embarks on a relationship with Paul. Butler, meanwhile, is Feyd-Rautha, Baron Harkonnen’s nephew.

The first “Dune” was nominated for 10 Oscars and won six awards, including Best Editing, Best Cinematography, and Best Score. (Villeneuve despite a nomination at the Directors Guild Awards, was surprisingly snubbed by the academy.) Anticipation for the sequel is high and, assuming Villeneuve can stick the landing, the 2023 film should factor heavily in the awards race in 2024.

“Dune: Part Two” is scheduled to be released on October 20, 2023.

