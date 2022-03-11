‘Dune: Part Two’ looks to Florence Pugh and ‘Elvis’ star Austin Butler for two key roles

Timothee Chalamet and Zendaya will have some buzzy company when they return to Arrakis for “Dune: Part Two,” the 2023 sequel to last year’s blockbuster “Dune: Part One.”

As reported this week by the Hollywood trades, former Oscar nominee Florence Pugh and future “Elvis” star Austin Butler are in talks to play key roles in Denis Villeneuve’s forthcoming film.

If signed, Pugh would star as Princess Irulan Corrino, the eldest daughter to Emperor Shaddam Corrino IV, in the adaptation of Frank Herbert’s classic science-fiction novel. The character is a key figure in the story and is eventually married to Paul Atreides (Chalamet). Butler, meanwhile, would play Feyd-Rautha, the villainous nephew of Baron Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgard). In David Lynch’s 1984 adaptation of “Dune,” Irulan and Feyd-Rautha were played by Virginia Madsen and rock star Sting, respectively.

“Dune: Part One” was released in October of last year and grossed just over $400 million worldwide despite having a day-and-date release on HBO Max in the United States. Villeneuve’s epic received 10 Oscar nominations this year, including Best Picture and Best Adapted Screenplay and it is favored to win in a number of crafts categories, including Best Score for Hans Zimmer and Best Sound.

“Dune: Part Two” is scheduled to be released by Warner Bros. Pictures on October 20, 2023. In addition to Chalamet, Zendaya, Pugh, and Butler, the film will star Javier Bardem, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, and Dave Bautista, among others.

PREDICTthe 2022 Oscar winners through March 27



Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

SIGN UP for Gold Derby’s free newsletter with latest predictions