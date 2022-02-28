‘Dune’ visual effects: Appreciating the Oscar-nominated work that built Arrakis from the ground up

Very often the Visual Effects Oscar category is one of the more intriguing (and confounding) below-the-line categories because usually few of the nominees have anything to do with the Best Picture race. But there is one Best Picture contender up for this award this year. And going by Gold Derby odds, this isn’t even a close race, because every single Expert and Editor alike thinks the team behind Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune,” including a couple of VFX wizards from his previous Visual Effects Oscar winner “Blade Runner 2049,” is going to win.

But this isn’t about predicting the winner, as much as insuring that academy voters and Gold Derbyites have a clearer picture of what “Dune” offers to warrant its nomination in the first place. You only have to watch the film to understand why it’s considered the favorite here, because its visual effects work by Paul Lambert, Tristan Myles, Brian Connor, and Gerd Nefzer is so crucial to creating Villeneuve’s vision based on Frank Herbert’s sci-fi classic. Watch them break down their extensive work in the video above.

Creating far-away fictitious worlds populated by sandworms, ornithopters, and other such spectacles came down to a huge team of visual effects artists, led by Lambert, who won back-to-back Oscars in this category for Damien Chazelle’s “First Man” along with Myles, and for Villeneuve’s previous film “Blade Runner 2049” with both Myles and Nefzer on that team.

Lambert is a veteran of over 20 years, and “Blade Runner 2049” clearly made for the perfect “audition” to follow Villeneuve’s continuing foray into science fiction. Connor has been working in VFX just as long, at both ILM and DNEG in the UK. Nefzer is credited as Special Effects Supervisor on “Dune,” which means he was responsible for integrating the visual effects with the on-set effects.

The sad truth is that it’s difficult to do any sort of science fiction without visual effects because so much of it revolves around creating fantastic new worlds and creatures from the ground up, and that’s particularly the case with “Dune.” But just having extensive visual effects doesn’t mean they’ll truly serve the art, and that’s why “Dune” deservedly made the cut.

