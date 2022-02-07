‘Dune’ and ‘West Side Story’ will lead 2022 Oscar nominations: See all predictions by film

When the 2022 Oscars nominations are announced by Tracee Ellis Ross and Leslie Jordan on Tuesday, February 8, watch for “Dune” and “West Side Story” to dominate. These films are predicted to top all others that premiered in theaters or streamed online within the eligibility period (March 1, 2021 to December 31, 2021), which was two months shorter than usual after last year’s proceedings being elongated because of Covid-19. Below, see the film-by-film breakdown of all of the features that are expected to receive bids this year, per Gold Derby’s predictions.

Both of our predicted leaders are expected to earn bids for picture and director — Denis Villeneuve for “Dune” and Steven Spielberg for “West Side Story” — plus oodles of below-the-line support. In addition, “Dune” looks to score a screenplay nom while “West Side Story” is a front-runner for supporting actress.

Our Oscar racetrack odds are based on the combined forecasts of 8,300+ Gold Derby readers, including Experts we’ve polled from major media outlets, Editors who cover awards year-round for this website, Top 24 Users who did the best predicting last year’s nominations, All-Star Users who had the best prediction scores over the last two years, and the mass of Users who make up our biggest predictions bloc.

Other films we’re forecasting to earn major love on nominations morning are: “Belfast” (nine bids), “The Power of the Dog” (nine), “King Richard” (five), “Licorice Pizza” (five), “Don’t Look Up” (four) and “House of Gucci” (four). Have you made YOUR Oscar predictions yet? There’s still time to prove you’re the smartest prognosticator on the planet, so start right now.

Here are Gold Derby’s 2022 Oscar nominations predictions by film:

11 NOMINATIONS

“Dune”

Best Picture

Best Director (Denis Villeneuve)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Score

Best Sound

Best Visual Effects

10 NOMINATIONS

“West Side Story”

Best Picture

Best Director (Steven Spielberg)

Best Supporting Actress (Ariana DeBose)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Costume Design

Best Film Editing

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Production Design

Best Sound

9 NOMINATIONS

“Belfast”

Best Picture

Best Director (Kenneth Branagh)

Best Supporting Actress (Caitriona Balfe)

Best Supporting Actor (Ciaran Hinds)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Song (“Down to Joy”)

Best Sound

“The Power of the Dog”

Best Picture

Best Director (Jane Campion)

Best Actor (Benedict Cumberbatch)

Best Supporting Actress (Kirsten Dunst)

Best Supporting Actor (Kodi Smit-McPhee)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Cinematography

Best Film Editing

Best Score

5 NOMINATIONS

“King Richard”

Best Picture

Best Actor (Will Smith)

Best Supporting Actress (Aunjanue Ellis)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Song (“Be Alive”)

“Licorice Pizza”

Best Picture

Best Director (Paul Thomas Anderson)

Best Supporting Actor (Bradley Cooper)

Best Original Screenplay

Best Film Editing

4 NOMINATIONS

“Don’t Look Up”

Best Picture

Best Original Screenplay

Best Score

Best Song (“Just Look Up”)

“House of Gucci”

Best Actress (Lady Gaga)

Best Supporting Actor (Jared Leto)

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

3 NOMINATIONS

“Being the Ricardos”

Best Actress (Nicole Kidman)

Best Actor (Javier Bardem)

Best Original Screenplay

“CODA”

Best Picture

Best Supporting Actor (Troy Kotsur)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Flee”

Best Animated Feature

Best Documentary Feature

Best International Film

“tick, tick… Boom!”

Best Picture

Best Actor (Andrew Garfield)

Best Sound

“The Tragedy of Macbeth”

Best Actor (Denzel Washington)

Best Cinematography

Best Production Design

2 NOMINATIONS

“Cruella”

Best Costume Design

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“Drive My Car”

Best Picture

Best International Film

“Encanto”

Best Song (“Dos Oruguitas”)

Best Animated Feature

“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”

Best Actress (Jessica Chastain)

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

“The French Dispatch”

Best Production Design

Best Score

“The Lost Daughter”

Best Actress (Olivia Colman)

Best Adapted Screenplay

“Nightmare Alley”

Best Costume Design

Best Production Design

“No Time to Die”

Best Song (“No Time to Die”)

Best Sound

1 NOMINATION

“Ascension”

Best Documentary Feature

“Godzilla vs. Kong”

Best Visual Effects

“The Hand of God”

Best International Film

“A Hero”

Best International Film

“Luca”

Best Animated Feature

“The Matrix Resurrections”

Best Visual Effects

“The Mitchells vs the Machines”

Best Animated Feature

“Parallel Mothers”

Best Score

“Passing”

Best Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga)

“Procession”

Best Documentary Feature

“Raya and the Last Dragon”

Best Animated Feature

“The Rescue”

Best Documentary Feature

“Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings”

Best Visual Effects

“Spider-Man: No Way Home”

Best Visual Effects

“Spencer”

Best Actress (Kristen Stewart)

“Summer of Soul”

Best Documentary Feature

“The Worst Person in the World”

Best International Film

As for the three shorts categories, here are Gold Derby’s predicted nominees:

Best Animated Short

“Us Again”

“Robin Robin”

“The Windshield Wiper”

“Step Into the River”

“Only a Child”

Best Documentary Short

“Three Songs for Benazir”

“The Queen of Basketball”

“Coded: The Hidden Love of J.C. Leyendecker”

“When We Were Bullies”

“Terror Contagion”

Best Live Action Short

“When the Sun Sets”

“The Long Goodbye”

“Tala’vision”

“Censor of Dreams”

“Frimas”

