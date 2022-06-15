Duo Ragdolls destroy set after earning four red X buzzers on ‘America’s Got Talent’ [WATCH]

Night 3 of auditions on “America’s Got Talent” season 17 continued on June 14 with another slate of audition performances from acts vying for this year’s $1 million prize. Host Terry Crews was back in the theater with series judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel for a third week of round 1 auditions. Among those taking the stage this week was Stefani and Monique of Duo Ragdolls who did not take the judges’ set of four red X reactions to their audition very well. Watch the full audition in the video above.

As you’ll see in the full clip, Duo Ragdolls was not an actual audition, but rather a fully realized prank on Simon after a week’s worth of planning by his “AGT Extreme” co-judge Nikki Bella and her sister Brie Bella. The gag was a plan they concocted on their “The Bellas Podcast” as a way of getting back at Simon for the many pranks that were played during that special season. The fight they choreographed at Simon’s end of the judges’ table was the exclamation point that actually got Simon to consider giving them a Yes vote seal of approval.

They pulled off the prank by delving so deeply into character as two young women devoid of personality and ridiculously convinced of their social media influence, claiming to have a “creatively beautiful and extremely unique” act. Simon bought into that concept until the Ragdolls uninterestingly sauntered around their elaborate playhouse set to “Toxic” by Britney Spears and the crowd filled the theater with an atmosphere of boos. About a third of the way into their audition he hit his red X buzzer, followed by three in success from the other judges.

Following their “elimination,” Nikki and Brie began to stage a fight where they blamed the other for their failure, quickly devolving into mass destruction of their set, the tossing of a bodyguard off the stage, and then slamming heads on top of Simon’s red X at the judges’ table. At that point, Nikki ripped her wig off and asked “Simon, is that ‘Extreme’ enough for you?” Terry, in on the joke, declared them as The Bella Sisters and it was explained why they pranked Simon. Before they left the room, Simon gave them the satisfaction that after all he’d like to turn his red X into a Yes.

Were you fooled by The Bella Sisters or would YOU have hit your red X on them, too? Sound off on them and the rest of the new season in the comments below and with other fans in our reality TV forum. Also be sure to make your predictions to influence our reality TV racetrack odds.