Dusty Harris (‘The Amazing Race’) breaks down in tears while discussing ‘heartbreaking’ death of his father

Dusty Harris and Ryan Ferguson struggled like never before on Wednesday night’s episode of “The Amazing Race.” The unstoppable duo had finished among the top two teams in each of the first five legs of the season, but a misstep at the “Say Cheese” Detour midway through Leg 6 put them in last place. With the odds stacked against them, Ryan used his superior athleticism at the roadblock and moved them into fifth place ahead of Akbar Cook, Sr. and Sheridan Cook.

“I asked [my pops] for a favor and he hooked it up,” Dusty said in the van ride to their kayak station. As tears began to flow, he continued, “Before every leg I’ve tried to have a conversation with my dad. I lost him this April. It was pretty hard on me, very unexpected. Just after moved and had my child. My dad didn’t even get to see my son which his heartbreaking for me. I just ask him every morning to look over Ryan and I and give me your strength. If I can be half the man he was I know I’m gonna make him proud today. I know he’s watching. These are tears of joy. We’re about to make old Chuck real happy here.”

SEE: ‘The Amazing Race 33’ episode 5 recap: Which team stumbles on ‘Stairway to Hell’?

Once Dusty and Ryan reached their kayaks they passed two more teams and finished the sixth leg of the race in third place. Dusty’s emotions once again took over as he screamed while approaching host Phil Keoghan at the pit stop. When asked about his strong emotions, Dusty responded, “We made a wrong choice. Ryan stuck with me. We made a bad choice but we stayed positive. We got some physical stuff [at the roadblock] and we knew we were about to eat some lunch. It’s the best performance we had. It ain’t a low. It’s the best performance we had.”

While Dusty and Ryan were thrilled by their comeback, one team didn’t look so happy. Raquel Moore and Cayla Platt finished just ahead of them in second place and rolled their eyes while watching Dusty go berserk. Later, while Dusty and Ryan continued to celebrate and rip off their life jackets, the flight attendants joked that the men just wanted to “show off their muscles.” The leg finished with married educators Akbar and Sheri being eliminated from the race.

PREDICT the 2022 SAG Awards winners until Feb. 27

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?