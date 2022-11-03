Dwight Moore (‘Survivor 43’ exit interview): ‘Tough to swallow’ being blindsided by my allies

When Jeff Probst asked the 12 remaining players of CBS’s “Survivor 43” whether or not original tribal lines were still a thing, Dwight Moore explained that they’re “all representing ourselves at this point in the game and there’s no more indication of Vesi, Baka, Coco here.” He said, “That was in the past, let’s move forward as individuals and play our own games” minutes before seven people joined in a majority to vote him out in episode 7. Read his “Survivor 43” exit interview below.

Despite what Dwight told Jeff, he was part of a plan that Noelle Lambert was championing to keep Vesi and Baka together as a “four and four” majority of eight to vote out the Coco members. They hatched a plan to split the eight votes between the social threat James Jones and the physical threat Ryan Medrano. They were not aware that their former mates from Vesi Jesse Lopez and Cody Assenmacher were conspiring against them.

“Uh, well I just got blindsided pretty hard,” Dwight said upon his exit. “If the votes went the way I think it is that means two people on Vesi flipped on me.” He was blindsided by the idea that, contrary to what he said about everyone playing as individuals, two Vesi members were not aligned with his goals for the game. In fact, it turns out that Dwight was right about the state of the game because the other five votes against him included four from Coco and one from Baka, but he still didn’t have an awareness of where the chips were actually falling. “Don’t know who they are, but that’s gonna be tough to swallow,” he said.

One of Dwight’s arguments in the move against Coco was because of James’ discovery of the Knowledge Is Power advantage. Neutralizing that power meant protecting the idols and advantages that his alliance members Noelle and Jeanine Zheng had. With the threat of James being able to steal those advantages from them, the group concocted a plan to shuffle the advantages around to different players so that James would be unsuccessful when he ultimately asked the wrong person for the wrong thing. The Knowledge Is Power actually made Cody think twice about keeping James in the game as well because he, too, holds on to an idol that can be stolen.

Ultimately, James did not make a move to take anyone’s advantage at tribal council and Cody trusted his gut that said it would be better to take out Dwight than keep him and Noelle in the game as a tight pair together. With the vote, Dwight became the seventh player voted out and second from the individual point of the game.

That was not quite a big enough mile marker for Dwight, though. “It’s a lot of emotions right now knowing that I was like literally a day away from making the jury. That sucks,” he lamented. “At the same time, I can’t be disappointed how I played at all. Like, I was playing this game hard from the beginning and I’m not mad, I’m just accepting what just happened.”

