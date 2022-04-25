Ed Sheeran ‘2step’ video was shot in Kyiv before Russian invasion: ‘I stand with Ukraine’ [WATCH]

On April 22 singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran released “2step” featuring Lil Baby as the fifth single from his album “Equals,” which was released last October. He premiered a music video for the song at the same time, and the clip opens with an explanation that it was actually filmed in Kyiv, Ukraine, before Russia invaded the country in February. Watch the video above.

“It was my first time visiting the country, and I felt so welcomed during my stay there — everyone from the production crew to the many people I met across my days off,” Sheeran adds in his written message. “Ukraine is a proud and resilient country and I’m grateful to have had the chance to film my video there. I stand with Ukraine and will be donating my record royalties from YouTube streams of the video to the DEC’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.”

“2step” was written by Sheeran with David Hodges, Louis Bell, and Andrew Wotman, and it was produced by Bell and Wotman. The first single off of “Equals,” “Bad Habits,” was released nine months ago, reached number-two on the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart, and earned a Grammy nomination for Song of the Year. Its followup, “Shivers,” peaked at number-four. Thus far no other singles from the album have cracked the top 20, though “The Joker and the Queen” featuring Taylor Swift came closest at number-21.

“2step” topped a million YouTube views in less than a day, which already contributes money towards the Disasters Emergency Committee, which comprises 15 UK charities raising funds to respond to crises abroad.

