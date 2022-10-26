Will Eddie Redmayne (‘The Good Nurse’) be the latest Oscar winner for playing against type as a notorious villain?

When it comes to awards, it often helps if voters want to give you a big hug; consider all the heroic, Oscar-winning roles ranging from Gregory Peck‘s Atticus Finch to Sean Penn‘s Harvey Milk. But sometimes you can win for breaking bad, especially if you’re a well-liked performer showing off your acting mettle by playing against type. No one will turn up their nose if a thespian plays Macbeth, after all. Eddie Redmayne makes that kind of transformation in “The Good Nurse.”

Redmayne won Best Actor at the Oscars for playing a sympathetic role, renowned scientist Stephen Hawking, in “The Theory of Everything.” He was also sympathetic in his next Oscar-nominated performance, as a pioneering transgender woman in “The Danish Girl.” Those are a far cry from his role in “The Good Nurse” as Charles Cullen, a nurse responsible for at least dozens of murders – possibly hundreds – over the course of his medical career. Redmayne’s performance ranges from genial to icy, showing how Cullen could fly under the radar for so long while giving us mysterious glimpses of the killer underneath.

This certainly wouldn’t be the first time an actor received awards recognition for playing a monster. Winking devil Hannibal Lecter won Anthony Hopkins his first Oscar. After playing heroes in “Malcolm X” and “The Hurricane,” Denzel Washington finally took home his first Best Actor trophy for playing a sociopathic corrupt cop in “Training Day.” Forest Whitaker won Oscar as dictator Idi Amin. Heath Ledger and Joaquin Phoenix won as the comic book supervillain Joker in “The Dark Knight” and “Joker,” respectively. Javier Bardem won as a remorseless hitman in “No Country for Old Men.” And of course Christoph Waltz won as a literal Nazi in “Inglourious Basterds.”

Redmayne’s turn to the dark side has been described by critics as “superb,” “towering,” “a staggering showcase,” and “a terrifyingly mundane embodiment of evil.” As for the Expert journalists we’ve surveyed for their Oscar predictions, four of them so far say a nomination for Best Supporting Actor is in the cards, with Shawn Edwards (WDAF-TV Fox) picking him to win. Do you agree? Make or update your own predictions here in our predictions center.

PREDICTthe 2023 Oscar nominees through January 24

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?