Editors’ Emmy slugfest: Can ‘Succession’ ‘hold on to its front-runner status’ against surging ‘Squid Game,’ ‘Euphoria’? [WATCH]

Is “Succession” in danger at Monday’s Primetime Emmys? HBO’s family drama has long been the favorite to win Best Drama Series for a second time, but at this past weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, it only won a single trophy for Best Drama Casting. Gold Derby’s Marcus James Dixon, Daniel Montgomery and Denton Davidson discuss this hot topic as well as make their final drama predictions for the acting, writing and directing races in their latest Editors’ Emmy slugfest (watch above).

“We have an exciting race on our hands for Best Drama Series,” Dixon proclaims at the start of the video chat. “We’re gonna talk today about whether ‘Succession’ can hold on to its front-runner status, which it’s had for months and months, if not a year.” While “Succession” only claimed a single Creative Art Award, several of its competitors dominated with multiple victories.

SEE 2022 Creative Arts Emmy winners list in all categories

To recap, “Euphoria” won Guest Actor (Colman Domingo), Choreography, Cinematography, Makeup and Picture Editing; “Stranger Things” won Makeup, Music Supervision, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Stunt Coordination; “Squid Game” won Guest Actress (Lee Yoo-mi), Production Design, Visual Effects and Stunt Performance; and “Severance” won Main Title Design and Music Composition.

“Things lined up very well for ‘Succession’ winning casting,” notes Daniel. “I think it means more when you win for a third season, where most of the show’s main cast is already in place, so winning best casting is an indication that the voters are really into you.” He continues on, “As we saw, ‘Game of Thrones’ was winning this into its eighth season and ‘Veep’ won this three times on the comedy side. So I think that is a really good indication.”

Denton chimes in that the correlation between drama casting and drama series “has sort of been hit or miss,” with “House of Cards” Season 1, “Stranger Things” Season 1 and “The Crown” Season 2 all winning for casting but not going on to win for series those same years. He adds, “Although I would say this wasn’t necessarily an award ‘Succession’ was supposed to win, so I’m sticking with ‘Succession’ for Best Drama Series.”

The editors are in agreement that Zendaya (“Euphoria”) will win Best Drama Actress, though Daniel says “it’s gonna be close” between she and Melanie Lynskey (“Yellowjackets”). Marcus counters by saying Zendaya has “the episode of all episodes,” referring to her Emmy submission “Stand Still Like the Hummingbird.” “It’s just scene after scene of breathtaking acting and one of the best submissions I’ve ever seen covering the Emmys,” he declares.

As for Best Drama Actor, all three now have Lee Jung-jae (“Squid Game”) at the top of their predictions, with Marcus switching over from Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”) following the Creative Arts. Denton has “always had” Lee winning though, “just because he won the SAG and the Critics’ Choice, and I feel like if anyone else had done that, we wouldn’t be questioning it.”

PREDICT the 2022 Emmy winners through September 12

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?