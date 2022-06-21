Emmy spotlight: Legend Elaine May deserves her first nomination for her pitch-perfect Ruth Bader Ginsburg on ‘The Good Fight’

In the fifth season premiere of Paramount+’s brilliant “The Good Fight,” liberal feminist attorney Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski) learns of the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg just moments before she is set to deliver an oral argument to the highest court in the land. Five episodes after the character hears this devastating news, Ginsburg appears to Diane in the form of legendary performer, writer, director and comedian Elaine May, who dons the icon’s signature dissent collar for an incredibly memorable and perfectly calibrated guest appearance.

Diane dreams up Ginsburg at a particularly tumultuous time, personally and professionally. As a white woman at the top of a historically Black law firm, Diane has been facing pressure to resign her named partner position. Her husband Kurt’s (Gary Cole) staunch Republican ideals and job offer from the National Rifle Association haven’t helped her case either and jeopardize her marriage. In the episode “And The Two Partners Had A Fight…” Diane sees Ginsburg in the middle of the night sitting in her bedroom next to a roaring fire, and she asks her for advice. The two scenes they share are absolutely captivating television as the two brilliant actresses have a subdued but challenging conversation about privilege, with some surprising takeaways.

So much of May’s casting works because of her likeness to Ginsburg alone. It doesn’t hurt that both women are towering figures in their respective fields, so it feels fitting for someone of May’s stature to inhabit the late justice. But May brings such subtlety and nuance to her performance, which is pivotal since such a surreal moment could have gone sideways so easily without a consummate professional at the helm. Her Ginsburg is soft-spoken and deliberative, which helps to mask what the audience should hear as tough and potentially misguided advice. When Diane asks her how to handle her conflict at work, Ginsburg says, “All my life I was told to step aside… Don’t step aside for politics… Whatever it takes, don’t step aside.” Her instructions lead Diane to make some cynical decisions in order to keep her position at the firm, a dark turn that Baranski also plays to perfection.

In her second of two scenes in the episode — she makes a return appearance in a later episode, “And the Détente Had an End…” — Diane and Ginsburg discuss the justice’s close personal relationship with her ideological opposite, Justice Antonin Scalia. May gets the opportunity to show off her impeccable comedic timing as Ginsburg quips that he “was a nightmare on everything” from abortion rights to diversity, but she liked him anyway because of his love of good food and because he made her laugh. “You can’t hate a man like that!” jokes the character, and you feel Baranski’s signature laugh in response is a genuine reaction to May’s delightful delivery.

Although May, who is on the Best Drama Guest Actress Emmy ballot, has an impressive list of accolades for her decades of work — two Oscar nominations as a writer and an honorary Oscar last year, a Grammy from 1962 that she shares with Mike Nichols, and a Tony Award for Best Lead Actress in a Play for “The Waverly Gallery” from 2019 — the legend has never earned a single Emmy nomination even though she’s been appearing on television since 1958. With this role on a critically acclaimed and criminally overlooked series, voters have a rare opportunity to recognize her for the very first time.

Although “The Good Fight” has not yet broken through at the Emmys above the line, its predecessor series “The Good Wife” did quite well in the drama guest actress category. The show won back-to-back prizes here in 2012 and 2013 for Martha Plimpton and Carrie Preston, and Preston was nominated again in 2016. And even though Paramount+ does not have the same visibility as other streaming services, it did score a nomination in drama guest actor for Kumail Nanjiani for “The Twilight Zone” in 2019 when the platform was known as CBS All Access. Given this precedent and the strength of her performance, there is no reason why the 90-year-old May shouldn’t celebrate her first nomination come July 12.

