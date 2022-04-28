Eleanor Roosevelt on screen: From ‘Sunrise at Campobello’ to ‘The First Lady’

Eleanor Roosevelt was the first superstar First Lady of the 20th century and forever altered the role of the wife of the president of the United States. Over the decades, several actresses have earned kudos and awards for portraying her.

Greer Garson won the Golden Globe and reaped an Oscar nomination for the 1960 film “Sunrise at Campobello,” which chronicled Franklin Delano Roosevelt‘s battle with polio in 1921.

Jane Alexander received Emmy nominations for the acclaimed 1976 “Eleanor and Franklin,” based on Joseph P. Lash’s best-seller, and the 1977 sequel “Eleanor and Franklin: The White House Years.” She won the Emmy for playing Sara, the mother of FDR in 2005’s “Warm Springs.”

Speaking of “Warm Springs,” Cynthia Nixon received an Emmy nomination as Eleanor in the HBO movie that detailed FDR’s (Kenneth Branagh) work with other polio patients.

Jean Stapleton was an Emmy nominee for 1982’s “Eleanor, First Lady of the World,” which examined her life after FDR died in 1945.

The latest actress to embody Eleanor is Gillian Anderson in Showtime’s limited series “The First Lady.” Little wonder, her name is being bandied about as a potential Emmy nominee for her performance.

Born in 1878, Eleanor married her fifth cousin Franklin in 1905. Between 1906 to 1916, she gave birth to six children. After FDR was stricken with polio in 1921, she became involved in politics including joining the Women’s Trade Union League and helping to create the Val-Kill Industries, a non-profit furniture factory and even taught at a New York City private girls school. She once said: “Women are like tea bags-you never know how strong they are until they get in hot water.”

When FDR took the oath of office as President in 1933, she told the country to expect a “plain, ordinary Mrs. Roosevelt.” She was anything but an ordinary First Lady.

She was the first to hold a press conference in 1933 and invited only female reporters; women writers were not allowed at presidential press conferences. She wrote a daily syndicated column “My Day” from 1935 until she died at 78 in 1962.

When the DAR refused to allow the great opera singer Marian Anderson to perform at their auditorium in 1939, Eleanor resigned from the DAR. Anderson ended up performing in front of the Lincoln Memorial to a crowd of 75,000 with the concert being airing on NBC Radio.

In 1940, she began a short-lived NBC radio show “Mrs. Roosevelt’s Own Program,” which aired Tuesdays and Thursdays, and revolved around topics that interested her or her daily activities. And in typical Eleanor fashion, she wanted no special treatment in the studio. During her dozen years as First Lady, she made some 300 radio appearances.

During World War II, she was an assistant director of the Civil Defense from 1941-42.

In 1941, she created a bit of a kerfuffle among the Secret Service assigned to her when she flew with the Chief Civilian Flight Instructor after she asked to go on a flight with a Tuskegee Airman pilot. She ended up flying in the Alabama sky with for over an hour. The same year, she wrote the commentary for the documentary short “Women in Defense” narrated by Katharine Hepburn.

Eleanor endured a lot of criticism from people who felt that she was ignoring the traditional duties as First Lady with her public work. She replied to her naysayers: “Of course, women’s place is in the home, but the home has to be protected, and to protect it you have to go out and fight the things that threaten it, such as social insecurity, and child labor and poverty and ignorance.”

After her husband’s death in 1945, she became involved in the United Nations including being appointed to the General Assembly and was also the American representative to the World Federation of the U.N. Associations. President John Kennedy re-appointed her in 1961 to the United States Delegation to the U.N. , as well as the National Advisory Committee of the Peace Corps and chair of the President’s Commission on the Status of Women.

If she was the plain, ordinary First Lady, she was also a plain, ordinary former First Lady. She didn’t travel with an entourage. My mother was a young woman when Eleanor sat next to her on a train. And I don’t remember the occurrence, but I was 2 ½ when I saw her walking down a New York City street.

Eleanor had made a name for herself while First Lady as a champion for the rights of minorities, the poor and the disadvantaged. And especially in the 1950s, she was in the forefront of the Civil Rights movement. Harry Belafonte once told me that someone should make a film about her involvement in Civil Rights.

Back in 1984, Lena Horne talked with me about her friendship with Eleanor. Horne had been turned down by a New York co-op board because she was friends with Paul Robeson, who had been blacklisted as a Communist. Horne called the former First Lady to tell her what happened. Not long after their conversation, the co-op board changed their mind.

Eleanor was a frequent guest on television including “The Bob Hope Show,” “The Colgate Comedy Hour,” “What’s My Line?”, “The Ed Sullivan Show” and “The Frank Sinatra Timex Show: Here’s to the Ladies,” in which she recites the lyrics of the Oscar-winning Sinatra hit “High Hopes.”

And from 1959-62, she was the writer and host of the WGBH “Prospects of Mankind with Eleanor Roosevelt,” a monthly forum in which she talked with everyone from President Kennedy to Edward R. Murrow to Henry Kissinger.

Three years after her death, the lauded film “The Eleanor Roosevelt Story” opened in theaters and won the best documentary Oscar at the 1966 ceremony.

