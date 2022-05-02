Which eliminated ‘American Idol’ Top 10 singer was most robbed: Lady K, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker? [POLL]

This week on “American Idol’s” highly anticipated Disney Night, the Top 10 singers performed, but only seven received enough votes from America to advance to the next round. The three contestants who were eliminated on live television were soul singer Lady K, pop artist Emyrson Flora and country crooner Mike Parker. Of this talented trio, who do YOU think was most robbed of a spot in the Top 7? Vote in our eliminated “American Idol” Top 10 singers poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section.

After all 10 singers performed on the big stage, host Ryan Seacrest announced which seven earned enough viewer votes to remain in the competition. In no particular order, the following artists all heard good news on Sunday, May 1: Leah Marlene, Jay Copeland, Noah Thompson, Fritz Hager, HunterGirl, Nicolina and Christian Guardino.

The next episode, airing Monday, May 2, will be a special look back at the first 20 years of “American Idol.” Former winners and judges (including the current trio of Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan) will be on hand to share in special memories from the reality TV show’s two decades on the air.

Here’s a refresher on the three “American Idol” contestants who said goodbye this week:

Lady K

HOMETOWN: Tuskegee, AL

OCCUPATION: Musician

AGE: 25

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “I’d Rather Go Blind” by Etta James

Top 24: “Before He Cheats” by Carrie Underwood

TOP 20: “Love on the Brain” by Rihanna

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Bust Your Windows” by Jazmine Sullivan

TOP 14: “I Believe” by Fantasia

TOP 11: “traitor” by Olivia Rodrigo

TOP 10: “How Far I’ll Go” from “Moana”

Emyrson Flora

HOMETOWN: Cleveland, OH

OCCUPATION: High School Student

AGE: 16

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Honey” by Kehlani

TOP 24: “Angels Like You” by Miley Cyrus

TOP 20: “Tell Me You Love Me” by Demi Lovato

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Love in the Dark” by Adele

TOP 14: “drivers license” by Olivia Rodrigo

TOP 11: “lovely” by Billie Eilish feat. Khalid

TOP 10: “Carry Me With You” from “Onward”

Mike Parker

HOMETOWN: Warrenton, VA

OCCUPATION: Carpenter

AGE: 27

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Second Guessing” by Florida Georgia Line

TOP 24: “Best Shot” by Jimmie Allen

TOP 20: “Chasing After You” by Ryan Hurd & Maren Morris

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Let it Burn” by Teddy Swims

TOP 14: “Hurricane” by Luke Combs

TOP 11: “Chasin’ You” by Morgan Wallen

TOP 10: “You’ll Be in My Heart” from “Tarzan”

