Which eliminated ‘American Idol’ Top 14 singer was most robbed: Allegra Miles, Ava Maybee, Dan Marshall? [POLL]

During the first live coast-to-coast episode of “American Idol” Season 20, the Top 14 singers performed, but only 11 received enough votes from America to advance to the next round. The three performers who were eliminated on live television were pop artist Allegra Miles, rock star Ava Maybee and country crooner Dan Marshall. Of this talented trio, who do YOU think was most robbed of a spot in the Top 11? Vote in our eliminated “American Idol” Top 14 singers poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section.

After all 14 singers performed on the big stage, host Ryan Seacrest announced which 11 earned enough viewer votes to remain in the competition. In no particular order, the following artists all heard good news on Sunday night: Leah Marlene, HunterGirl, Jay, Fritz Hager, Nicolina, Noah Thompson, Christian Guardino, Lady K, Emyrson Flora, Mike Parker and Tristen Gressett.

The next episode, airing Monday, April 25, will be the first ever “Judge’s Song Contest” in which Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan pick songs for everyone in the Top 11. Each contestant then gets to choose which of the three songs they want to sing, without knowing which judge suggested it for them.

Here’s a refresher on the three “American Idol” contestants who said goodbye on April 24:

Allegra Miles

HOMETOWN: West Palm Beach, FL

OCCUPATION: Musician

AGE: 19

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Reality” (original)

TOP 24: “Adore You” by Harry Styles

TOP 20: “Free Fallin’” by Tom Petty

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Tainted” (original)

TOP 14: “Ocean Eyes” by Billie Eilish

Ava Maybee

HOMETOWN: Los Angeles, CA

OCCUPATION: College Student

AGE: 21

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Falling” by Harry Styles

TOP 24: “Tell Me Something Good” by Chaka Khan

TOP 20: “Anyone” by Demi Lovato

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Cuz I Love You” by Lizzo

TOP 14: “Sign of the Times” by Harry Styles

Dan Marshall

HOMETOWN: Chesapeake, VA

OCCUPATION: Land Surveyor

AGE: 24

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Hard Workin’ Man” by Brooks & Dunn

TOP 24: “Heaven” by Bryan Adams

TOP 20: “Friends in Low Places” by Garth Brooks

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Stuck On You” by Lionel Richie

TOP 14: “She’s Got it All” by Kenny Chesney

