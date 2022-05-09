Which eliminated ‘American Idol’ Top 7 singer was most robbed: Christian Guardino or Jay Copeland? [POLL]

This week on “American Idol’s” combined TikTok/Mother’s Day show, the final seven singers performed, but only five received enough votes from America to advance to the next round. The two contestants who were eliminated on live television were child phenom Christian Guardino and platinum ticket holder Jay Copeland. Of this talented duo, who do YOU think was most robbed of a spot in the Top 5? Vote in our eliminated “American Idol” Top 7 singers poll below and then defend your choice down in the comments section.

Due to contracting Covid, both Fritz Hager and Noah Thompson had to be quarantined away from the rest of the cast and crew this week. Fritz’s pre-taped rehearsal footage was shown to audiences while Noah performed live from his hotel room. At the end of the show, both guys received good news from host Ryan Seacrest that they’d advanced to next week based on America’s votes, as did Leah Marlene, HunterGirl and Nicolina. Thus, Christian and Jay were sent back home (hopefully without Covid).

The Top 5 episode of “American Idol” airs Sunday, May 15 and will feature the final double elimination of the season. Only the three surviving artists will make it through to the grand finale, which airs Sunday, May 22 on ABC.

Here’s a refresher on the two “American Idol” contestants who said goodbye this week:

Christian Guardino

HOMETOWN: Patchogue, NY

OCCUPATION: Kitchen Staff

AGE: 21

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Sex on Fire” by Kings of Leon

TOP 24: “Leave the Door Open” by Silk Sonic

TOP 20: “Imagine” by John Lennon

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Creep” by Radiohead

TOP 14: “Take Me to Church” by Hozier

TOP 11: “I’m Not the Only One” by Sam Smith

TOP 10: “The Circle of Life” from “The Lion King”

TOP 7: “Lonely” by Justin Bieber & benny blanco

TOP 7: “Dear God” by Smokie Norful

Jay Copeland

HOMETOWN: Salisbury, MD

OCCUPATION: Medical Receptionist

AGE: 23

HOLLYWOOD SHOWSTOPPER: “Jar of Hearts” by Christina Perri

TOP 24: “I Want You Back” by The Jackson 5

TOP 20: “You Know I’m No Good” by Amy Winehouse

TOP 20 RESULTS SHOW: “Believer” by Imagine Dragons

TOP 14: “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars

TOP 11: “Lilac Wine” by Jeff Buckley

TOP 10: “Remember Me” from “Coco”

TOP 7: “I Have Nothing” by Whitney Houston

TOP 7: “A Song For Mama” by Boyz II Men

