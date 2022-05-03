How Elisabeth Moss could set an Emmy record with ‘Shining Girls’

With nominations for “Mad Men” (2009, ’11-13, ’15) and “The Handmaid’s Tale” (2017-18, ’21) under her belt, Elisabeth Moss is already one of only 10 people to have earned Best Drama Actress Emmy bids for two different shows. Should she now rack up a nom for her newest series, “Shining Girls” from Apple TV+, she will become the first to have done so for three.

Here are the other nine actors who’ve so far been cited for two different titles in drama actress:

1. Connie Britton: “Friday Night Lights” (2010-11) and “Nashville” (2013)

2. Glenn Close: “The Shield” (2005) and “Damages” (won in 2008 and ’09; nominated in 2010 and ’12)

3. Claire Danes: “My So-Called Life” (1995) and “Homeland” (won in 2012 and ’13; nominated from 2014 to ’16)

4. Sharon Gless: “Cagney and Lacey” (nominated from 1983 to ’85 and in ’88; won in 1986 and ’87) and “The Trials of Rosie O’Neill” (1991-92)

5. Susan Hampshire: “The Forsyte Saga” (won in 1970) and “The First Churchills” (won in 1971)

6. Michael Learned: “The Waltons” (won in 1973, ’74 and ’76; nominated in 1975 and from 1977 to ’78) and “Nurse” (nominated in 1981; won in 1982)

7. Julianna Margulies: “ER” (1997-2000) and “The Good Wife” (nominated in 2010 and ’12; won in 2011 and ’14)

8. Barbara Stanwyck: “The Barbara Stanwyck Show” (won in 1961) and “The Big Valley” (won in 1966; nominated from 1967 to ’68)

9. Sela Ward: “Sisters” (won in 1994) and “Once and Again” (won in 2000; nominated in 2001)

As of this writing, Moss, who is in 13th place in our drama actress odds, is seemingly a long shot for a nomination. “Shining Girls,” which is based on Lauren Beukes‘ 2013 novel “The Shining Girls,” might have an uphill battle as a genre show facing internal Apple TV+ competition from other top Emmy candidates, including “The Morning Show” and breakout hit “Severance” — both of which are also contending in drama actress. And unlike fellow rookie contender “Severance,” whose debut season aired from February to April and has had time to build buzz, “Shining Girls” will have to catch on rather quickly, having premiered with three episodes on April 29 and airing weekly until June 3 — which is a bit less than two weeks before Emmy voting starts on June 16. These are certainly tough odds to overcome, but if anyone can pull it off, it’s Moss.

A 14-time nominee and two-time champ for “Handmaid’s” for actress and series (both in 2017), Moss, who was also nominated in supporting for “Mad Men” in 2010 and for limited series/TV movie actress for “Top of the Lake” in 2013, is never to be counted out at the Emmys. With drama actress shaping up to be a rematch of the 2020 nominees who were ineligible last year, Moss could benefit from being the only actual eligible returnee from last year’s lineup. While she made last year’s cut for “Handmaid’s,” which is sitting out this year’s cycle, and is untested for “Shining Girls,” she might have enough residual goodwill for her acclaimed performance in the former’s fourth season to squeak out a citation for the latter — a show that allows Moss to put her entire range on display again and on which she also served as one of three directors for the first season.

Should Moss succeed, she will also stand alone as the second most nominated actor in the category at nine bids — a title she currently shares with Gless, Mariska Hargitay, Learned and Margulies — trailing only Angela Lansbury, who snagged 12 consecutive noms for “Murder, She Wrote” (1985-96).

