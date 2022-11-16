Why you shouldn’t underestimate ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’s’ Elisabeth Moss at the Golden Globes after her surprising comeback last year

Christine Baranski‘s surprise inclusion for “The Good Fight” wasn’t the only shocker that last year’s Best Drama TV Actress Golden Globe lineup delivered. After being left out for the third season of “The Handmaid’s Tale” two years earlier, Elisabeth Moss returned to the category for its fourth installment. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which had shut out Season 3 of the Hulu drama across the board, had seemingly moved on from the show and rarely invites people back to the party after dropping them for a regular series. The fact that Moss was able to overcome all these hurdles is a feather in her cap, and the reason you shouldn’t be caught off guard if she now pulls off yet another nomination, for Season 5, despite facing much stiffer competition this time around.

In hindsight, the actor’s return to the TV drama actress lineup shouldn’t have been that surprising at all. With all the prior year’s nominees out of contention and the number of eligible first-season contenders rather sparse — remember: the HFPA has a boner for the newest kids on the block — there was enough room for Moss, a previous champ for “Handmaid’s” (2018), to slide back in. It didn’t hurt that she was competing for what was arguably her strongest season on the show — one that was red hot after scoring 21 Emmy bids, including one for Moss, and had headed into the winter awards with the most wind in its sails at that stage since its breakout first season.

But circumstances are a bit different this year. While Moss can benefit from being one of only two returning nominees from last year, with the other being Baranski, she doesn’t have that extra boost from her show’s strong Emmy haul since Season 5 premiered on Sept. 14 and will therefore compete at next year’s awards, and she will have to duke it out with a ton of fresh contenders in this round. According to our current combined odds, the top five likeliest nominees are, in this exact order, Imelda Staunton (“The Crown”), two-time Emmy champ Zendaya (“Euphoria”), Elizabeth Debicki (“The Crown”), Britt Lower (“Severance”) and Laura Linney (“Ozark”). Of those, only Linney — one of the five 2020 nominees who was ineligible last year — has previously been nominated for their show.

However, while “The Crown” has always reigned over this voting body — it has won seven awards from 15 nominations, including three in the TV drama actress category, for Claire Foy (2017), Olivia Colman (2020) and Emma Corrin (2021) — and is likely to do so again this year, the HFPA hasn’t been very, uh, high on “Euphoria” and has only nominated Linney once for “Ozark.” Should members of the organization still not take a liking to “Euphoria” and/or feel the urgency to go back to “Ozark” — which has never been one of their faves and concluded its four-season run earlier this year — Moss, who is in seventh place in our odds, could very well take one of their spots.

What helps is that the fifth season of “Handmaid’s,” which concluded on Nov. 9, was another nonstop showcase for the actor. All in this installment, her character, June Osborne, deals with the emotional fallout from killing her former abuser Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes); is summoned to the battlefield by a grieving, vengeful Serena Joy Waterford (Yvonne Strahovski); finds herself on a high-stakes mission to get her daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake), out of Gilead; and has to make life-altering decisions after Canada proves not to be the safe haven it initially appeared to be. If the quality of her work is what ultimately secured her nomination for Season 4, you might want to have her a little higher than seventh in your predictions, because her work is as impressive as ever in Season 5.

